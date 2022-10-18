ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erling Haaland And Kevin De Bruyne Named In Ballon D'Or Top Ten

By Jake Mahon
 2 days ago

Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland found themselves in the top ten of the prestigious Ballon D'Or award.

Several Manchester City players were named amongst the nominees in last night's Ballon D'Or awards ceremony, with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne being the highest-ranked Cityzens.

Also among the nominees were Joao Cancelo , Phil Foden , Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez .

The player ranked first on the list is the recipient of the Ballon D'Or trophy, which is widely considered the greatest single accolade a footballer can receive.

IMAGO / News Images

And this year it was Karim Benzema who was the recipient of that award after a fantastic season with Real Madrid, in which he won La Liga and the Champions League.

Haaland and De Bruyne also found themselves highly ranked among the nominees after the pair enjoyed successful seasons themselves.

The Norwegian finished 10th place in the rankings, following another impressive season with former club Borussia Dortmund.

While his side were unable to secure any silverware, it was a successful season for the 22-year-old on an individual level- scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists in just 30 games in all competitions for Die Borussen.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Meanwhile, it was a hugely successful year for De Bruyne both individually and collectively for his club.

Man City went on to win their second consecutive Premier League title, beating rivals Liverpool to the title by just one point.

And it's fair to say that the Belgian playmaker was a key factor in their success, with the midfielder finishing as the club's top scorer in the league with 15 goals.

Thanks to his monumental role in the title win the 31-year-old was voted as the 3rd best player in the world, behind Sadio Mane in second and Benzema in first.

If The Cityzens finally secure their first Champions League trophy this season, it would be no surprise to see both men pushing for the top spot next year.

