Trade interest reportedly heating up for two Patriots receivers

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
Fans might not like the New England Patriots’ receiver situation, but there are clearly teams around the league eager to get their hands on at least two players on the roster.

In a round-up of trade conversations, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted the Patriots had received multiple calls from teams inquiring about the availability of wideout Kendrick Bourne.

Despite racking up the second-most receiving yards for the team in 2021, Bourne has experienced a considerable slump so far this season. At one point, he wasn’t even getting on the field, and he has yet to find the end zone.

Through six games, he only has 11 receptions for 156 yards. And yet, according to Fowler, the Patriots have leaned towards keeping him on the roster.

Fowler wrote:

“Multiple teams have called the New England Patriots about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, a talented run-after-catch guy with a reasonable $3.5 million salary. The Patriots have been inclined to keep him, but teams have a few weeks to change their minds.”

It shouldn’t be hard to pique the interest of coach Bill Belichick with the right offer. He just loves wheeling and dealing at this time of the season.

It isn’t just Bourne receiving trade interest, either.

According to Fowler, Nelson Agholor’s name is also coming up in trade conversations. The Patriots have been banged up at the receiver position, and with the team finally getting back to .500 win percentage, they might be better off keeping their roster intact for a possible playoff run.

However, Agholor, who is playing on an expiring deal, would be the most likely trade candidate considering Bourne is still under contract for the 2023 season. The fact that Bourne could return with a cap hit of less than $7 million should also be enticing for a Patriots team that could lose Jakobi Meyers in free agency.

The struggling wideout could still very much factor into the Patriots’ future plans.

