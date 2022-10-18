Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Levi's Taps Sami Miro Vintage for Gender-Fluid Denim Collaboration
For its latest collaboration, Levi’s has tapped Sami Miro and her label Sami Miro Vintage on a gender-fluid denim collection. The team-up focuses on sustainability, using upcycled Levi’s jeans and Truckers to create six denim styles. Garments include two new versions of Sami Miro’s Porterhouse Jeans, as well as an ultra-cropped Circle Trucker Jacket, a strappy Circle Top and a Circle Trench Coat.
Bikerumor
Road to Philly Bike Expo 2022: Cirrus Cycles launches high-rise Kinekt Comfort+ Stem!
The Philly Bike Expo 2022 is right around the corner! And with the show's commitment to "Artesians. Activists. Alternatives". I thought I would share a product launch from one of the exhibitors at this year's Philly Bike Expo, Cirrus Cycles. This new product will help cyclists of all types enjoy the same patented Active Suspension System as Cirrus Cycles' previous Kinekt Suspension stem that we covered a little bit ago.
Bikerumor
LoreOne 3D-printed custom carbon road shoes updated with improved retention, $2k price!
The fully-custom fit 3D-printed carbon exoskeleton LoreOne road shoes have been wild and intriguing since we first laid eyes on them… even if their exorbitant cost priced them way out of the budget of the vast majority of cyclists. But while they haven't come down in price (the opposite, in fact), Lore has continued to refine the concept…
Bikerumor
Kitsbow launches New Fits of their Icon Flannel in time for Fall Flannel Season!
It's flannel season! Time to slip on that comfy plaid shirt and get out for a ride… but you've put on some weight over the winter, eh? Not to fear, Kitsbow Cycling Apparel now offers more sizes than ever of their Icon Flannel.
RS Recommends: A Guide to the Best Running Shoes for Men and Women
The best running shoes may not give you instant Olympian speed, but the right pair can improve your stride and prevent injuries. Shopping for athletic footwear isn’t just about finding a shoe that fits — you also need to make sure that your kicks suit your foot shape, your body mechanics, the terrain, and the mileage you plan to cover. Whether your feet are pounding the pavement or running off-road, note that you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. Keep in mind that unlike other types of footwear (such as hiking boots), you shouldn’t need to...
Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons
Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
Bikerumor
Road to Philly Bike Expo 2022: New Flat Top Bottle King Cage works w/ Nalgene & Insulated Steel Bottles!
Here we are again, counting down the days to the 2022 Philly Bike Expo! We have another product launch to announce, but this time, it's by the PBE exhibitor King Cage!. You might know King...
Bikerumor
Evil Offering LS lightly salts versatile 141mm carbon all-mountain trail bike
Just like they did with their longer-travel enduro bike, Evil tweaks their mid-travel carbon all-mountain 29er trail bike with the now lightly salted Offering LS. Talking about it like the one pocketknife that you can use for any task, the Offering LS is the kind of do-it-all mountain bike meant to ride from local singletrack all the way up to the start line of an enduro race, maybe even whip it around a bit in a bike park…
Hypebae
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
Bikerumor
Auckland Cycle Works shows KOLARP linkage prototypes at Bespoked
Gary Ewing wasn't entirely sure what he was trying to achieve when he began working on his "Kind of like a Rearward Pivot URT" (KOLARP) suspension design. It seems the whole process has been more of an exploration and learning opportunity from the outset, rather than a specific project at the end of which he had a goal in mind. Nevertheless, having only embarked upon the Auckland Cycle Works journey at the beginning of the pandemic, he turned up at Bespoked 2022 with not one, but two prototypes, one of which cost him around £30,000 to make! The Marra and The Reiver are the fruits of his labor, and we suspect there's a lot more on its way.
Bikerumor
Pacenti offers P-Dent handlebar design to be licensed for ultra-short cockpits
Introduced in 2015 with a slightly dented handlebar that allowed for 25mm stems, Pacenti's P-Dent handlebar dipped deeper in 2017 to work with 20mm stems. Now, the brand is offering the patented design to be licensed, saying they want to focus on their growing wheel business.
Bikerumor
Best New Hardtail Mountain Bikes of Bespoked 2022
Bespoked 2022 delivered some fantastic handmade bicycles, most of which we'd never want to actually ride for worry of chipping their beautiful paint work. Here we take a look at some of the best hardtail mountain bikes that were on display; from price-upon asking titanium gearbox bikes, to alchemy-inspired hardcore steel frames, and a 36er for folk over 2 meters tall, Bespoked had something for everyone. Feast your eyes (and say goodbye to your bank balance).
Bikerumor
New Shimano RX8R Gravel Shoes Rally w/ Integrated Gaiter, Updated RX8 Gets Half Sizes!
Tired of getting bits of gravel and sand in your shoes when things get a bit loose? So was Shimano Soft-Goods Product Manager, Jessie Gascon. Inspired by a local ride on the Trabuco Creek Trail, the new Shimano RX8 Rally adds a knit ankle cuff to keep debris out of your shoes.
PopSugar
Eloquii Launched a Bridal Collection, and Everything's Under $900
One of the best parts of getting married is finding your dream dress. Or, at least, it is in theory. We've heard far too many stories of brides who arrive at a bridal store or atelier brimming with excitement, only to leave demoralized about the fit and cost of their dream dresses. Enter Eloquii — the brand just launched an inclusive, beautiful and affordable bridal collection that's here to change all of that.
Essence
Target's Future Collective First Brand Designer | Kahlana Barfield Brown
Kahlana Barfield Brown is changing the way we see and feel about fashion one colorful blazer at a time. This September, the former Instyle editor and style expert announced her first installment to her Target collaboration now sold in Target stores nationwide, and she’s back with her second drop as the first design partner for their newest apparel-accessories line, Future Collective.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Spearfish, South Dakota
Photo submitted by Todd Bowen, "One of the many reasons to ride gravel are the amazing things you will see. In this case riding gravel on my Lightspeed Watia in Spearfish, SD, I came upon a gate made of old hay rake wheels." We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor
Wild new Specialized Diverge suspends the rider with fully damped rear Future Shock
The 2023 Specialized Diverge STR gravel bike adds a unique rear Future Shock seat tube with a hydraulic top tube motion damper to control the flex. Combined with their steer tube Future Shock up front, the bike keeps the rider floating over chatter for a smoother, faster ride.
Bikerumor
Brilliant (but still prototype) Rockrider enduro, XC race bikes could be at Decathlon soon
Earlier this year we spotted Decathlon's Rockrider brand on some very high-end looking mountain bikes on the World Cup XCO circuit. Turns out, there's more than just an XC bike (and more than one XC bike), with the retail giant looking to entire multiple disciplines with various levels of bikes.
