Former Faribault prison inmate sentenced for assaulting guard

Meth & fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
A Mankato meth and fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison. Amanda Lynn Bailey, 42, was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County Court on 1st-degree drug sale charges. She will serve her time at the Minnesota State Corrections Facility in Shakopee. In January, drug task force agents...
Derrick Fasig sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from Minneapolis and driving her to Wisconsin will spend 14 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday.The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said 28-year-old Derrick Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping in July.A criminal complaint states Fasig was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway in February.The attorney's office said Fasig drove her to Wisconsin, threatening her with a gun and hammer during the drive. He barricaded her in a bedroom in his father's house, the attorney's office said, but once he realized law enforcement was watching him, he left the house with the woman.After a "high-speed pursuit," the attorney's office said, Fasig was arrested.
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau of...
Jose Felan, 36, gets 6½ years in prison for multiple arsons during George Floyd unrest
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A 36-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection to multiple fires set during the summer of 2020, including one at a St. Paul high school.On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced that Jose Angel Felan also owed nearly $40,000 in restitution for the fires, which also included the 7 Mile Sportswear store and a Goodwill location. The fires all happened in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.Felan was also charged in the Gordon Parks High School fire as well, which caused extensive damage. All three locations were along University Avenue in St. Paul.Prosecutors said following the arson incidents, Felan and his wife, 23-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled first to Texas before fleeing to Mexico. An anonymous tip to authorities led to them being found my Mexico's immigration authorities in early 2021.Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson in February.
Suspected drug dealers ram Minneapolis police car before chase and crash that hurt innocent woman
MINNEAPOLIS – Suspected drug dealers rammed a Minneapolis police squad car in downtown Wednesday afternoon, leading to a chase and crash that hurt an innocent woman.Police say officers spotted a vehicle involved in "suspected illegal narcotics activity" and tried to pull it over at 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue. That vehicle, with two suspects inside, rammed the marked squad car and fled the area. Police say one squad car gave chase, leading to a crash a mile-and-a-half southeast at the intersection of Franklin and Portland avenues. The suspects slammed into "an uninvolved vehicle," injuring a woman in her 30s. The suspects then hit a parked car. They were both arrested at the scene, then brought to HCMC for medical observation, before being booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Officers recovered a firearm at the crash scene, and arrested a third man at the scene for obstruction of justice.The innocent crash victim was also taken to HCMC for treatment of "apparent non-life-threatening injuries."
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 8:04 a.m. 28-Year old Omar Rodriguez arrested on Dept of Corrections warrant. 9:02 a.m. 47-Year old Christopher Gutierrez arrested on local warrants, 5th Degree Possession and 35-Year old John Stout arrested for 5th Degree. 9:04 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig Device. 4:43...
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
Charges: Fmr. Eden Prairie HS teacher had inappropriate relationship with student
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A former Eden Prairie High School teacher is charged with allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student that experts called "child grooming." According to Hennepin County court documents, 51-year-old old Craig Hollenbeck of Minneapolis is charged with child endangerment - a gross misdemeanor.The criminal complaint alleges that Hollenbeck had an ongoing relationship with a student, who has since graduated, in early to mid 2021. They would exchange texts and social media messages about being in love while the student was still in high school, the complaint said. Their communications also referenced time they spent together in a classroom,...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run
A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. The incident happened at...
Umbrella Man mystery fuels conspiracy theories and blame
MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help finding someone who provoked mystery and conspiracy theories for two years after the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He's referred to as the "Umbrella Man," and some believe his actions helped set off the riots near...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
