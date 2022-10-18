The recent article entitled “Local officials explore moving Moffat County into Colorado Mountain System” warrants a response and clarification. As president of Colorado Northwestern Community College, I support the community’s interest in education and the pursuit of options which they believe to be in the best interest of taxpayers. That includes the right of community members to engage in conversations with other educational institutions and leaders to determine how best to serve community needs. Colorado Mountain College, an institution with whom we partner, effectively serves many rural communities, albeit through a very different tax and funding model than CNCC.

