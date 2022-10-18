Read full article on original website
Moffat County volleyball senior night features tributes, comebacks, postseason hope
During any senior night event for Moffat County High School, there’s bound to be tears at some point, but the waterworks were flowing especially hard on Tuesday night, Oct. 18. The Bulldogs volleyball team swept the Coal Ridge Titans in three sets during Moffat County’s final home game of...
Moffat County Ice Arena opens for season, Craig Youth Hockey Association seeks players
Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park recently announced it is open for the season beginning this week. Among the features of the 600 S. Ranney St. arena are public skating, stick and puck sessions, and curling. Skating will be open weekly from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-7 p.m....
College president: From workforce programs to rodeo, CNCC has invested heavily in Moffat County’s education
The recent article entitled “Local officials explore moving Moffat County into Colorado Mountain System” warrants a response and clarification. As president of Colorado Northwestern Community College, I support the community’s interest in education and the pursuit of options which they believe to be in the best interest of taxpayers. That includes the right of community members to engage in conversations with other educational institutions and leaders to determine how best to serve community needs. Colorado Mountain College, an institution with whom we partner, effectively serves many rural communities, albeit through a very different tax and funding model than CNCC.
Letter: Moffat County needs Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Moffat County. As part of a ranching family, I am very interested in the House District 26 race, and I fully endorse Savannah Wolfson for state representative. I have thoroughly researched both candidates. The more I watch, the more I see that this race is...
Seasoned Brisket is serving up full plates on Thursday, Oct. 27
The Seasoned Brisket will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, selling full plates until they sell out. The family owned and operated barbecue restaurant recently announced its transition to catering. However, as promised, owners Annie and Tim McMahon are still going to be open for full-service dining on a...
Letter: Wine Tasting Fundraiser couldn’t happen without all the support we get in the community
MCSD Whiteboard: Parent-teacher conference means so much more when it’s led by the student
Leaves are falling, the air is cooling, pumpkin spice is selling and, as ever before, the time is fast approaching for Moffat County School District parent-teacher conferences. For some parents, it might be easy to understand why it could feel like a repetitive exercise. You gather around the teacher’s desk....
Craig’s proposed budget invests heavily in capital projects designed to protect essential services, promote economic growth
Despite early concerns about the number of proposed capital projects, officials in Craig have created a balanced budget with heavy investments in capital projects. After several budget workshops and an all-day retreat on Oct. 6, the 2023 proposed budget is posted online and will have three readings before City Council before the budget can be approved. There will be an opportunity for public comments on the proposed budget during council’s first meeting in November.
Letter: Thank you for supporting The Haven Assisted Living at OctoberFest
On behalf of all of us at The Haven Assisted Living, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our second annual OctoberFest fundraising event on Oct. 1. The Haven Community Center was full of life and laughter, and we are so happy that the weather held out so we could enjoy our back patio too — complete with a rainbow.
Bridges Out of Poverty hosts community workshops
Moffat County United Way is hosting three community workshops over the next few months that are designed for local agencies and employers to learn to work better with people who come from poverty. The Bridges Out of Poverty program has three different components all working to support economic and social...
Ballot measure 2A requires a supermajority vote for major changes to city departments
Local ballot measure 2A proposes updating the city charter requiring all Craig City Council members be present and have a supermajority vote to create, change or abolish a city department. For the last few years, city officials have been working to shore up the city charter, which outlines the powers...
