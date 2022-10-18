Read full article on original website
Related
Fizik Gravita Versor Clip SPD shoes - trail shoes that work for gravel and city cycling
Comfortable and versatile, these are a stiffer option for urban and causal gravel riding
Bikerumor
Parlee’s New Sky Ridge Carbon Gravel Wheels Highlight Parlee Chebacco XD LE Review
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Parlee has been making beautiful custom carbon road bikes in Massachusetts for over 20 years. Originally focused on custom road rockets, in 2015 Bob and the team released the go-anywhere Chebacco which has become their best seller.
Bikerumor
LoreOne 3D-printed custom carbon road shoes updated with improved retention, $2k price!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The fully-custom fit 3D-printed carbon exoskeleton LoreOne road shoes have been wild and intriguing since we first laid eyes on them… even if their exorbitant cost priced them way out of the budget of the vast majority of cyclists. But while they haven’t come down in price (the opposite, in fact), Lore has continued to refine the concept…
Bikerumor
Best Mountain Bike Grips – Find the right MTB grip to smooth out your ride
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Mountain bike grips seem simple, but in reality, an MTB grip is going to be the part of the mountain bike that you spend the most time connected to. So finding the grip that’s right for you is key.
Bikerumor
Evil Offering LS lightly salts versatile 141mm carbon all-mountain trail bike
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Just like they did with their longer-travel enduro bike, Evil tweaks their mid-travel carbon all-mountain 29er trail bike with the now lightly salted Offering LS. Talking about it like the one pocketknife that you can use for any task, the Offering LS is the kind of do-it-all mountain bike meant to ride from local singletrack all the way up to the start line of an enduro race, maybe even whip it around a bit in a bike park…
Bikerumor
Curve Big Kev titanium 29er adventure bike gets progressive (monster)gravel-plus upgrade
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Curve goes big with their latest Big Kev titanium adventure gravel bike, scaling up the tires from their gravel GXR for full 29er MTB monster gravel-plus capability off-road. After 3 years of R&D to take the original Kevin further, a bigger Kev now sports room for up to 29 x 2.35″ tires, with more progressive off-road tuned geometry to match…
A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside
The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
RideApart
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
Bikerumor
Road to Philly Bike Expo 2022: Cirrus Cycles launches high-rise Kinekt Comfort+ Stem!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Philly Bike Expo 2022 is right around the corner! And with the show’s commitment to “Artesians. Activists. Alternatives”. I thought I would share a product launch from one of the exhibitors at this year’s Philly Bike Expo, Cirrus Cycles. This new product will help cyclists of all types enjoy the same patented Active Suspension System as Cirrus Cycles’ previous Kinekt Suspension stem that we covered a little bit ago.
Bikerumor
Brilliant (but still prototype) Rockrider enduro, XC race bikes could be at Decathlon soon
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Earlier this year we spotted Decathlon’s Rockrider brand on some very high-end looking mountain bikes on the World Cup XCO circuit. Turns out, there’s more than just an XC bike (and more than one XC bike), with the retail giant looking to entire multiple disciplines with various levels of bikes.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango
This 2022 Toyota Fortuner SUV was modified to make it one hairy off-roader. The post Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pinkbike.com
STATS: The Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 by the Numbers
While the crew on the ground gets all the details on the full bike check stories (coming soon, promise!), I thought it'd be interesting to compare some more general stats about each rider's bike at Rampage. If we do this again in 2023, what do you think will have changed year over year?
Pinkbike.com
Race Report: Trans New England 2022 - Day 5
The fifth and final day of the 2022 Trans New England marked the return to Sugarloaf Mountain. A venue that just recently hosted one of two EWS rounds on the East Coast. Sugarloaf is the canvas of none other than Adam Craig - Maine born & raised, only to become a World Cup & olympic caliber XC athlete and international community builder. Adam has poured a lifetime of experiences from riding and racing across the globe to instill in Sugarloaf all of the small facets that he's found to make a trail special. Adam's work speaks for itself as a reflection on his life - what appears impossible and sinuous at first glance, is at its core a single beautiful line traced between janky rock gardens and tight hardwood trees. A thinking mans game, the kind of trails that force eyes to gaze far ahead and trust the process that will carry the bike through whatever lies below. The kind of trails that can't be designed on paper, but are found within the landscape only by those who have paid the sands of time to be able to see them.
Family of five travel around world in single-engine airplane
A family of five have embarked on a 14-month long round-the-world holiday of a lifetime in their own single-engine plane.The Porter family from Vancouver, Canada, set off in June and have already travelled to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands and Argentina.Dad Ian, 59, mum Michelle, 58, and children, Samantha, 21, Sydney, 18, and Christopher, 15, have all given up their jobs to go on the adventure.“To do this as a family, I mean, how cool is that,” Christopher said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysWoman discovers she has been pronouncing her own surname wrong all her lifeEndangered red panda cub takes first steps outdoors
Bikerumor
Eddie O’Dea Becomes First Rider to Complete the New 5,960 Mile Eastern Divide Trail!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s been roughly 78 days since Eddie O’Dea set off on a bike ride from Newfoundland, Canada. His destination? The Southernmost point in the United States via the new Eastern Divide Trail. Having successfully made it to Key West, Florida, Eddie has become the first person to successfully complete the epic journey, raising money for the Georgia Cycling Association along the way.
Bikerumor
Wild new Specialized Diverge suspends the rider with fully damped rear Future Shock
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The 2023 Specialized Diverge STR gravel bike adds a unique rear Future Shock seat tube with a hydraulic top tube motion damper to control the flex. Combined with their steer tube Future Shock up front, the bike keeps the rider floating over chatter for a smoother, faster ride.
Bikerumor
Article One Eyewear X Mission Workshop Isn’t Your Average Cycling Eyewear!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Flint, Michigan’s own Article One, an independent eyewear company, has just launched its second collaboration with San Fransico’s Mission Workshop to create the Article One X Mission Workshop. This new activewear has a frame that’s inspired by the classic aviator shape and is part of Article One’s ACTIVE Collection.
Bikerumor
Best Full Suspension Mountain Bikes of Bespoked 2022
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Last weekend, we headed to the Lee Valley Velodrome in London for Bespoked 2022, a bike show dedicated to promoting handmade bicycles and their fabricators. We got up close and personal with eight stunning specimens, five of which are made right here in the UK, and three of which are made in Germany. Scroll down to learn more about the latest bikes from Huhn Cycles, Dawley Bikes, Coal Bicycles, Howler Frame Works, Rå Bikes, Sour Bike, Actofive and Auckland Cycle Works.
RideApart
Watch Pre-1954 Classic Bikes Battle Their Way Around The Track At Goodwood
The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races at the Goodwood Revival are extremely special events. Where else can you see the combination of pre-1954 racing motorcycles, piloted by teams comprised of pairings of professional and amateur riders, as well as the majority of attendees in period costumes? If you enjoy motorcycles of this vintage, it’s hard not to appreciate what the organizers have assembled for this event.
RideApart
FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing
Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
Comments / 0