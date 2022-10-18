Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mother of teen fatally shot by ex-boyfriend warns of dating violence red flags, six years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been six years since 16-year-old Emma Walker was killed inside her Knoxville home by her ex-boyfriend. It was a case that captivated the world and broke the hearts of people in East Tennessee. Today, Emma Walker is remembered through her memorial room at the East...
Family says justice was not served as Kevin Roberts' killer is sentenced to 4 years in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green sentenced Raiquan Stapleton to four years in prison for the death of Kevin Roberts on Monday. Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of only negligent homicide, a Class E felony. The maximum sentence, in this case, is four years in prison.
WBIR
KPD: Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting on Linden Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Knoxville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old earlier this month, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Robby Matthews was shot and killed outside of a home on Linden Avenue on Oct. 8, KPD said. Aman McCutchen...
Knox County receives $1.9 million grant for Gibbs pedestrian bridge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has received a grant to help build a pedestrian bridge in Gibbs dedicated to the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The $1.9 million grant, which is under the state's 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission. It is expected to be approved, according to a press release from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department. Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to MPD.
KPD: Missing 86-year-old man found safe in North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was found safely in Mebane, North Carolina. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home...
KPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, hiding in crawl space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 35-year-old was arrested after police found over 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in his car, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Friday, Oct. 14, KPD officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street....
WBIR
'He never met a stranger' | Community remembers man who died in Gatlinburg fire
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On October 9, a fire broke out along a block of businesses in Gatlinburg. It destroyed the buildings, and a man died in the flames. He was Joe Martin Bates, 54 years old. "He was a good person, he never met a stranger. He had a...
5,000+ Knox County residents cast their ballot during first day of early voting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 5,006 Knox County residents have cast their ballot after just one day of early voting, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Early voting began Wednesday, Oct. 19. There are 10 different early voting locations in the county. Here is the amount of votes received yesterday...
KPD climate assessment report shows growth needed in promotion process, technology, diversity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it received the final report from its climate assessment conducted by 21CP Solutions, which highlighted numerous areas where the department is excelling and several areas where there is room for growth. Prior to being sworn in, Chief Paul Noel contracted with...
Sevierville Police say road rage fight resulted in one person wounded in shooting
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday after a road rage fight near the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to police reports, a man was driving with his wife on Winfield Dunn Parkway when a Dodge Ram pulled in front of them. In the report, the wife said that the driver of the pickup truck slammed on the brakes, forcing them to stop too.
Tennessee Theatre warns of ticket scams ahead of 'Hamilton' sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is presenting "Hamilton" with 16 total performances in February 2023. The performances will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of this date,...
Study shows domestic violence impacts Black women at higher rates than any other race or ethnicity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Domestic violence is an issue that impacts all communities. However, studies show Black women are affected more than any other race or ethnicity. The Institute of Women's Policy Research shows that around 31% of all women will experience domestic violence. For Black women, that statistic is more than 40%.
Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
KPD: Local gun homicides are down 20% compared to last year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Recently, the Knoxville Police Department identified the person shot and killed Thursday in East Knoxville. They said 20-year-old Stephen Lundy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Twenty-year-old Kamya Meyers and 88-year-old Ralph Moore were also both wounded. Police say an unidentified suspect shot Lundy and Meyers...
High school student 'sees' volunteering in a different way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paisleigh Hall sees her high school experience at Career Magnet Academy a little differently than everyone else. Hall is outgoing and loves to connect with others, as well as get involved in every way she can. CMA offers her those opportunities. She is only a freshman,...
KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
'When I finally decided to leave, I was scared' | East Tennessee woman finds peace after leaving abuser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When an East Tennessee woman met her partner around a decade ago, she said she fell in love. She said there were no red flags, and she thought that the relationship would never involve violence or abuse. WBIR chose not to name the woman in this...
Instead of tickets, KPD gave gift cards to help people fix broken headlights and taillights
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In August, the Knoxville Police Department tried a different approach when pulling people over for broken vehicle equipment, like busted headlights or taillights. Instead of handing out tickets, they gave out gift cards to Advance Auto Parts. They said the store donated $1,000 worth of gift...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0