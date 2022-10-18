ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Family says justice was not served as Kevin Roberts' killer is sentenced to 4 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green sentenced Raiquan Stapleton to four years in prison for the death of Kevin Roberts on Monday. Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of only negligent homicide, a Class E felony. The maximum sentence, in this case, is four years in prison.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox County receives $1.9 million grant for Gibbs pedestrian bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has received a grant to help build a pedestrian bridge in Gibbs dedicated to the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The $1.9 million grant, which is under the state's 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission. It is expected to be approved, according to a press release from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department. Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to MPD.
MORRISTOWN, TN
KPD: Missing 86-year-old man found safe in North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was found safely in Mebane, North Carolina. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening. They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, hiding in crawl space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 35-year-old was arrested after police found over 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in his car, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Friday, Oct. 14, KPD officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sevierville Police say road rage fight resulted in one person wounded in shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday after a road rage fight near the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to police reports, a man was driving with his wife on Winfield Dunn Parkway when a Dodge Ram pulled in front of them. In the report, the wife said that the driver of the pickup truck slammed on the brakes, forcing them to stop too.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
KPD: Local gun homicides are down 20% compared to last year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Recently, the Knoxville Police Department identified the person shot and killed Thursday in East Knoxville. They said 20-year-old Stephen Lundy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Twenty-year-old Kamya Meyers and 88-year-old Ralph Moore were also both wounded. Police say an unidentified suspect shot Lundy and Meyers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
High school student 'sees' volunteering in a different way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paisleigh Hall sees her high school experience at Career Magnet Academy a little differently than everyone else. Hall is outgoing and loves to connect with others, as well as get involved in every way she can. CMA offers her those opportunities. She is only a freshman,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

