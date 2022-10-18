Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Prosecutors: Triple-murder suspect Jimmy Spencer motivated by money to beat, strangle victims
A graphic and emotional start to accused triple-murderer Jimmy Spencer's trial that left the victims' family members and the defendant in tears as evidence photos from the crime scenes were shown to the jury inside a Marshall County courtroom Thursday. Prosecutors told the jury Spencer, who was out of prison...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 2 hurt in Jackson County crash
A Bridgeport man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. Michael D. Cooper, 65, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Ranger he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 Toyota 4Runner, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person suffering from a medical condition. Belinda Sue Whitley Kilgore, 46, of Horton was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1,100 block of Spears Road. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing a...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 5 hurt in multiple-vehicle wreck on I-565
Interstate 565 near the I-65 interchange is reopening after a crash involving a box truck and six other vehicles just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Don Webster with HEMSI says one person was seriously hurt after they were ejected from their vehicle. Another person is in stable condition. Three others were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WAAY-TV
Parents can now do Impact Aid Forms online; here's how North Alabama schools hope to use the funding
On Thursday, parents in Madison County were notified to fill out an Impact Aid form, but they won’t be getting their usual blue card this year. For the first time ever, parents will be able to go online to fill out those Impact Aid forms. Parents who either live...
WAAY-TV
Voters in Tennessee head to the polls for in-person, early voting
People in Tennessee took to the polls Wednesday for the first day of early voting ahead of the midterm elections next month. "I came early voting because I think that that's a good ticket to do," said Dorothy Small of Fayetteville. She's also running as an incumbent alderman for the city.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 teamwork takes to the classroom at Central Elementary
There's always a team mentality at WAAY 31 and today was no exception. WAAY 31 Anchor Alex Torres-Perez teamed up with Meteorologist Grace Anello to hold a career and science assembly at Central Elementary School in Huntsville. Alex and Grace spoke to every student grades kindergarten through second grade, more...
WAAY-TV
Get ready for Stars Dancing for HEALS
The annual Stars Dancing for HEALS event is just 43 days away. All fundraising efforts from the nine local stars competing will go to HEALS, which serves under-privileged children in Huntsville City and Madison County schools who are in need of health care. The competition is slated for Dec. 1...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville native Kobe Brown talks at SEC Media Day
Former Lee High School star Kobe Brown was one of two Missouri basketball players representing the Tigers at the 2022-23 SEC Media Day in Birmingham. WAAY31 caught up with the former General star and when asked about his support system back in Huntsville, the Senior forward and 2022 2nd team All-SEC player had high praise for his hometown.
WAAY-TV
Radiance Technologies breaks ground on second building in Cummings Research Park
Radiance Technologies broke ground on another building in Huntsville on Tuesday, as the company expands its platform for military defense and intelligence research. The groundbreaking came only two years after Radiance Technologies opened a new headquarters in Cummings Research Park. They say with all of the support in the Huntsville community, it's already time to grow again.
WAAY-TV
Auburn baseball returning to Toyota Field to face UNA
Baseball is coming back to Toyota Field sooner than expected. The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced Thursday that it once again will host a SEC baseball game with the Auburn Tigers. (The Trash Pandas return in April) This time, the Tigers will face the University of North Alabama Lions. The...
