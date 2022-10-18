Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man appears to have killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night south of Gallatin Gateway, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.
montanarightnow.com
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
montanarightnow.com
Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say.
montanarightnow.com
Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state. Officials said Thursday that as of midweek, eight youths were at a building at the state penitentiary at Angola, isolated from the adult population. However, none of them were from the violence prone juvenile facility in Bridge City, as initially announced by a state senator. Officials said 10 Bridge City juveniles were transferred to a Monroe facility, while high-risk youths from lockups in Monroe and St. Martinville were transferred to the Angola site.
montanarightnow.com
Lost children live on at Arizona refuge for the grieving
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse, neglect and torture. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.
montanarightnow.com
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits. The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It follows an agreement reached by the attorney general’s office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated. An automated computer system used during the administration of Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency acknowledged widespread errors. Some victims filed for bankruptcy, lost wages, suffered poor credit ratings and had trouble finding jobs.
montanarightnow.com
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teenager who is receiving hormone therapy says a state ban on such treatments could force he and his family to leave the sate. Seventeen-year-old Dylan Brandt testified Wednesday at the nation's first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children. Brandt said the hormone therapy he's received since 2020 has transformed his life and made him happier. Brandt, his mother and the other of another transgender child were among the final witnesses as the opponents of Arkansas' law wrapped up their case. The law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge last year.
montanarightnow.com
What manufacturing workers make in Montana
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Montana using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon's office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
montanarightnow.com
Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker
CHICAGO (AP) — The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday that the breach may have exposed information including patients’ medical provider, type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP address. The system blamed the breach on its use of pixels _ computer code that collects information on how a user interacts with a website _ including products developed by Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta.
montanarightnow.com
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for a California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California. A federal judge in San Francisco issued the order last Friday for Ian Rogers of Napa. His Oct. 27 sentencing date was postponed. Rogers acknowledged that he conspired to attack targets associated with Democrats after former President Donald Trump's reelection defeat in 2020. The same judge last month rejected a plea agreement that could have meant a lesser sentence for Rogers, saying he hadn't appeared to show any remorse for his actions — except for getting caught.
montanarightnow.com
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales won the Republican nomination to become Indiana’s secretary of state after talking up a push for tighter state voting restrictions and appealing to those who believe the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud. Morales has stepped back from his tough voting talk while giving scant explanation for his changes. Indiana Democrats criticize Morales as an “election denier” and see a chance to defeat him by highlighting that he twice left low-level secretary of state office jobs after poor performance reviews. Democratic candidate Destiny Wells says the state's top elections official should focus on improving Indiana’s low voter turnout.
Comments / 0