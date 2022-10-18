Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
8 News Now
Former Las Vegas police officer pleads guilty to choking, beating stepson
A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer accused of choking and beating his stepson in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of felony child abuse, neglect, or endangerment and one count of misdemeanor child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.
Teens found guilty of Las Vegas father's murder sentenced to life in prison
Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero have been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 22 years for killing Halseth's father in April 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Detention Center officers ignored an inmate’s call for service before he was found dead in his cell, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. James Chatien was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Chatien was...
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on Tuesday. An attorney had requested a “reasonable” bail for Robert Telles, who the criminal complaint said was “lying in wait” when he killed newspaper reporter Jeff German.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.
Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
8 News Now
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI arrested hours after leaving court in earlier case
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI was recently arrested hours after closing out an earlier DUI case and completing several requirements, before getting pulled over, again, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
8 News Now
Picture shows accused Las Vegas child murderer choking victim’s sister, 7, prosecutors say
The sister of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer drew a picture of her brother’s accused killer choking her, which was shown to a grand jury, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
KTNV 13 Action News
Inmate found dead following altercation with cellmate
An LVMPD corrections officer observed the inmate unresponsive inside his cell at approximately 2:04 p.m., according to a news release.
Las Vegas man arrested in 1996 rape cold case after DNA evidence processed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police made an arrest last week in a 26-year-old unsolved rape case, documents said. Cotton Sutcliffe, 59, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her in late 1996, documents said. The day of the incident, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Suspect fired 18 shots at officers, killing Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared more information about a shooting that killed an officer in the line of duty last week. It was a total of 32 seconds from the time Officer Truong Thai parked his car and approached Tyson Hampton’s vehicle until shots were fired. LVMPD released body camera video that showed the shooting from last Thursday, Oct. 13, when Metro officers responded to a domestic violence call from a woman near Flamingo and University Center.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a Vermont man who was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway. According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. near the southbound Interstate...
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed neighbor during argument over parking
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor at a residence near the southeast valley Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tipper Ave. near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. The two men were arguing about parking before […]
Las Vegas police investigate inmate’s death at Clark County Detention Center
Metro police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.
Las Vegas police: Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ LGBTQ+ community event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of threatening to shoot up an LGBTQ+ community event after receiving a text from the organization that was hosting it. Michael Zahara, 61, allegedly sent a text to affiliates and attending members of the Human Rights Campaign of Nevada that said “planning to shoot up […]
Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman threatens Sheriff Lombardo with charges following UNLV student’s death
The chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission threatened Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with potential charges during a commission meeting on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student.
Comments / 0