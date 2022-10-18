ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on Tuesday. An attorney had requested a “reasonable” bail for Robert Telles, who the criminal complaint said was “lying in wait” when he killed newspaper reporter Jeff German.
zachnews.net

News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Suspect fired 18 shots at officers, killing Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared more information about a shooting that killed an officer in the line of duty last week. It was a total of 32 seconds from the time Officer Truong Thai parked his car and approached Tyson Hampton’s vehicle until shots were fired. LVMPD released body camera video that showed the shooting from last Thursday, Oct. 13, when Metro officers responded to a domestic violence call from a woman near Flamingo and University Center.
