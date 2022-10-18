KJ Duff Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

Syracuse football hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday for the Orange's game against NC State. One of those in attendance was 2024 Melville (NY) St. Anthony's wide receiver/tight end KJ Duff. Duff picked up an offer from Syracuse during the visit.

"It was amazing," Duff said. "I really enjoyed my time there. I got a nice photoshoot when I arrived on campus. Shortly after I met with the offensive coordinator and that's where he told me he likes what I've been doing. That I would be a great fit for the offense and he offered me a scholarship. I'd say the best part was the game and storming the field after the win."

When Robert Anae extended the offer, it was a memorable part of the trip.

"It was a great feeling when he offered me," Duff said. "Definitely excited about the opportunity. They see me playing #19's (Oronde Gadsden) position at the Y-Flex."

Duff and the other recruits were impressed by Syracuse's game day atmosphere in the Dome.

"Cuse played great," Duff said. "Their defense played great and really stepped up. Offensive wise they dominated as well. Atmosphere was something I've never experienced before. It was very loud in there. The fans were crazy and you can tell they're very supportive of the team."

In fact, Duff participated in the field storming following the Orange's win.

"It was something I've never done before," Duff said. "It was a cool experience to be in the middle of celebrating with the fans. That was a very cool part of the visit."

Following the visit and adding an offer, Duff says his interest has only grown in Syracuse.

"Have a lot of interest in Cuse after the visit," Duff said. "They are definitely towards the top of my list now."

