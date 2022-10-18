ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

KJ Duff Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFzYH_0ie1gzq000

Syracuse football hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday for the Orange's game against NC State. One of those in attendance was 2024 Melville (NY) St. Anthony's wide receiver/tight end KJ Duff. Duff picked up an offer from Syracuse during the visit.

"It was amazing," Duff said. "I really enjoyed my time there. I got a nice photoshoot when I arrived on campus. Shortly after I met with the offensive coordinator and that's where he told me he likes what I've been doing. That I would be a great fit for the offense and he offered me a scholarship. I'd say the best part was the game and storming the field after the win."

When Robert Anae extended the offer, it was a memorable part of the trip.

"It was a great feeling when he offered me," Duff said. "Definitely excited about the opportunity. They see me playing #19's (Oronde Gadsden) position at the Y-Flex."

Duff and the other recruits were impressed by Syracuse's game day atmosphere in the Dome.

"Cuse played great," Duff said. "Their defense played great and really stepped up. Offensive wise they dominated as well. Atmosphere was something I've never experienced before. It was very loud in there. The fans were crazy and you can tell they're very supportive of the team."

In fact, Duff participated in the field storming following the Orange's win.

"It was something I've never done before," Duff said. "It was a cool experience to be in the middle of celebrating with the fans. That was a very cool part of the visit."

Following the visit and adding an offer, Duff says his interest has only grown in Syracuse.

"Have a lot of interest in Cuse after the visit," Duff said. "They are definitely towards the top of my list now."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Symir Torrence

If it’s a day that ends in “y”, it’s another chance to talk Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. With the season rapidly approaching, it’s time to round out our player analysis for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball team. I’ve already discussed two of the Orange’s premier guards: Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz. Let’s take on one more with veteran Symir Torrence.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

No. 14 Syracuse football at No. 5 Clemson: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 14 Syracuse football team will face No. 5 Clemson at 12 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina (TV: ABC). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Dino Babers Named to Bear Bryant Award Watch List

Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers was added to the watch list of a prestigious award on Wednesday. The American Heart Association (AHA) announced 25 college football coaches made their watch list, and coach Babers was among that group. He was one of only four ACC coaches as well.  More ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse basketball picked eighth in preseason ACC poll

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth in the ACC in the preseason media poll. The poll was conducted at ACC Tipoff with votes from 101 media members. North Carolina was picked to win the league, earning 90 of the 101 first place votes, followed...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse’s Edwards, Girard named to TJO Preseason All-ACC Team

As we head toward the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, here are The Juice Online’s Preseason All-ACC Teams:. Guard Isaiah Wong (Miami) Guard Dariq Whitehead (Duke) Forward Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) Forward Jayden Gardner (UVA) Center Armando Bacot (UNC) Isaiah Wong – a veteran point guard goes...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Dabo Swinney previews Syracuse matchup in Tuesday press conference

On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney held his weekly in-season press conference to preview No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) vs. No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12 p.m., ABC). "Never had a matchup like this in the Valley, two teams (at least) 6-0," Swinney said. "So that's pretty special to be part of a game like that, a moment like that.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

What to watch: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse

For the first time in the 81-season history of Memorial Stadium, Clemson will host a matchup of two undefeated teams with records of 6-0 or better when the No. 5 Tigers (7-0) host the No. 14 Syracuse Orange (6-0) on Saturday, Oct. 22. After three straight weeks in the ABC prime-time window, kickoff on ABC at Death Valley this Saturday is set for noon ET.
CLEMSON, SC
nunesmagician.com

Joe Girard ready to lead Syracuse basketball, slide to shooting guard

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See graduation rates for more than 50 CNY high schools (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Breezy; afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. BLACKWELL JOINS INSIDE SYRACUSE BASKETBALL PODCAST: Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but before that he played and coached for more than a dozen years overseas. Blackwell discussed his basketball journey in a conversation with Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy