Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
wach.com
Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
wach.com
Teenage survivor of 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, Vietnam veteran, dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — Bobby Eaddy, a 17-year-old boy in 1968 who survived a bullet to the chest fired by state police on the South Carolina State University campus during what would become known as the Orangeburg Massacre, has died, SC State announced on Thursday. He was 72 years old.
wach.com
Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
wach.com
State Fair celebrates Seniors Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was another jam-packed day at the State Fair with dozens of people showing up for all the food and rides. However, State Fair officials have made sure to incorporate extra fun for everyone to enjoy. Since the fair opened on Oct. 12, people have...
wach.com
Initiative for hidden disabilities to launch at Columbia Airport, a first in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An initiative that discreetly helps passengers with hidden disabilities is set to launch at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) October 24, becoming the first in the state with it. The program, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, is a new in-terminal initiative that allows those with...
wach.com
skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
wach.com
Man facing gun charges after argument over NFL football
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A man is facing gun charges after he pointed a gun at another individual after they got into an argument over NFL football. According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call in reference to a man pointing a gun in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.
wach.com
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the Midlands Wednesday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're in for a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning around the South Carolina Midlands - really across a lot of the Southeast!. We'll wake up closer to freezing farther north and west of Columbia and in the mid 30s for the majority of the area.
wach.com
RCSD investigating alleged school threat made to Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged school threat made to Columbia High School. Officials say they have not found any credible information to support the threat. "All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them," says RCSD.
wach.com
Ellen Weaver announces Master's degree completion; some parents & educators voice concern
COLUMBIA, SC — With the state Superintendent of Education race just three weeks away, Republican candidate Ellen Weaver announced she's completed her Master's degree, which is a requirement for the job. A matter drawing scrutiny from many in the run-off elections due to how fast she was able to...
wach.com
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders
Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
wach.com
UofSC establishes Clyburn endowed chair through $1.5 million gift from Boeing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Boeing Company has provided the University of South Carolina with a $1.5 million gift to establish the James E. and Emily E. Clyburn Endowed Chair of Public Service and Civic Engagement Fund. This endowed chair, awarded to Associate Professor Bobby Donaldson, will allow the...
wach.com
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
wach.com
Road closures in downtown Columbia due to Columbia Water repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia and Columbia Water Works officials say road closures on Richland St. are due to maintenance work. Officials advise that Richland Street from Main St. to Assembly St. will be closed until repairs are completed. Any other questions or concerns regarding this traffic...
wach.com
Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
wach.com
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
wach.com
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
wach.com
Student charged with bringing stolen gun to Keenan High School
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Keenan High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. A 17-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry.
Comments / 0