Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
COLUMBIA, SC
Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
COLUMBIA, SC
Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
COLUMBIA, SC
State Fair celebrates Seniors Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was another jam-packed day at the State Fair with dozens of people showing up for all the food and rides. However, State Fair officials have made sure to incorporate extra fun for everyone to enjoy. Since the fair opened on Oct. 12, people have...
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
COLUMBIA, SC
Man facing gun charges after argument over NFL football

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A man is facing gun charges after he pointed a gun at another individual after they got into an argument over NFL football. According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call in reference to a man pointing a gun in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the Midlands Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're in for a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning around the South Carolina Midlands - really across a lot of the Southeast!. We'll wake up closer to freezing farther north and west of Columbia and in the mid 30s for the majority of the area.
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders

Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
CASSATT, SC
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
Road closures in downtown Columbia due to Columbia Water repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia and Columbia Water Works officials say road closures on Richland St. are due to maintenance work. Officials advise that Richland Street from Main St. to Assembly St. will be closed until repairs are completed. Any other questions or concerns regarding this traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
COLUMBIA, SC
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Student charged with bringing stolen gun to Keenan High School

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Keenan High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. A 17-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

