The Guardian

Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer

In August, there was an unexpected stir in China about a scholarly article. The piece, published in a respected but specialist journal, argued that during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing dynasty (1644-1911), China had been a country relatively closed off to the outside world. Most recent scholarship has assumed that this was a bad thing and that greater openness in the modern era had led to China’s rise in global standing and growth. But the article took a contrarian position, suggesting that there were economic and social advantages to the doors being closed in large part. The argument might have stayed in the realms of the academic. But it was then sent out on the social media feed of a thinktank closely linked to the Chinese Communist party (CCP). There was plenty of social media comment, mostly wondering whether the CCP was hinting that today, too, China should think about whether openness was quite such a good idea.
Cape Cod Times

Opinion/Harold: Make America Great Again: Just when was that great period?

The upcoming midterm elections promise, inexplicably, to be very close. Inexplicably, because if polls on key issues such as reproductive rights, health care, climate change, and gun restrictions are even remotely accurate, we will be decisively voting the GOP rascals out of power. But according to the same polling outfits, we won't be. Sensible, predictable voting on important issues won't determine the outcome. Lies and crazy notions will. That the last election was stolen, even though there...
The Daily Telegram

Xi’s two speeches and U.S. forward policy

With the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China completed, it is appropriate to examine China’s policy regarding Taiwan and America’s response. Two recent speeches by Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China (herein China), will provide the data for my analysis, one from the Boao Forum for Asia, April 21, 2022, and the other at the 20th National Congress, October 16, 2022.  ...
The Associated Press

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
scitechdaily.com

New Study Indicates North Atlantic Is Close to a “Tipping Point”

A Little Ice Age study reveals new information about the North Atlantic climate system. Scientists have examined centuries-old clam shells to determine how the North Atlantic climate system reached a “tipping point” before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age, a period of regional cooling that was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic, lasted for many centuries and came to an end in about 1850.

