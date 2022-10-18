Read full article on original website
Susan M. Hetherington
Susan M. Hetherington, daughter of John and Joan (Lough) Smith, was born on June 15, 1953 at Albion. She died at home with family gathered around on Oct. 9, 2022 in Lincoln. She is survived by four children: Jonn Hetherington. Scott Hetherington, Heather Smith (Hetherington) Book and Christy (Hetherington) Muhammed, 15 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters: Lonnie Smith (Dawn), Dan Smith, Terri (Smith) Schmitz, Jill (Smith) Zoucha and Jane (Smith) Wallin.
