116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Halloween at Farmer Mike's, more
Get spooked up with various monsters and ghouls for this eighth annual fest, including haunted and family-friendly corn mazes, a hay maze, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, ax throwing and more. Every Friday through Oct. 31. The haunted corn maze takes places Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 7-29. Tickets are available...
Marconews.com
Abstraction: ‘Moods’ – Nine artists featured in interactive exhibition
Marco Island Center for the Arts has invited nine artists to participate “Abstraction: Moods an Interactive Experience” exhibition in the main gallery through Nov. 22. This show has been curated with the intent to engage the viewer in the “feelings” or “mood” generated by the multiple stylistic takes on abstraction.
Rockin’ on the River Concerts Return
Pablo Cruise will perform at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on October 30 The post Rockin’ on the River Concerts Return appeared first on Naples Illustrated.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners
A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
Florida Weekly
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa welcomes first overnight guests after Ian
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
WINKNEWS.com
Charcuterie venue, wine bar launches in North Naples
The Boardroom, an American-made charcuterie and wine bar, quietly opened this month in North Naples. The venue launched in the former space of Bella Mia Italian Café, which closed in May after operating for three years at 808 Wiggins Pass Road, a short distance west of the U.S. 41 intersection. Not a typical dining spot, The Boardroom features a simple menu of charcuterie, salads and wines.
businessobserverfl.com
Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief
A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
coastalbreezenews.com
Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach
On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
Ad from 1996 revealed in Southwest Florida after billboard damaged by Ian
An advertisement from 1996 is on display in Southwest Florida after a billboard was damaged by high winds from Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
The show … goes on
IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
Marconews.com
YMCA provides assistance to victims of Hurricane Ian
From unloading a boat with six tons of water and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities. “Staff has ‘boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades...
A piece of Matlacha that is sure to put smiles on faces after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian ripped up almost everything on Matlacha, the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District is committed to preserving a piece of the island that gave it its unique personality
tourcounsel.com
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Canal cleanup in Cape Coral
Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
luxury-houses.net
A Premiere Luxury Home with Award Winning Pool and Outdoor Entertainment Area Asks $4.45 Million in Fort Myers, Florida
The Home in Fort Myers, a premiere luxury residence recently enhanced to perfection inside and out along with a total array of amenities including dining, social activities, and fitness, tennis, resort pool and playground is now available for sale. This house located at 15761 Grey Friars Ct, Fort Myers, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael McMurray (Phone: 239-850-7888) & Chad Reedy (Phone: 239-989-8838) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Myers.
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Watermain project, rescheduled candidates forum, more
Marco Island will host Collier County’s school board candidates Oct. 20, rescheduled from Sept. 27 due to Hurricane Ian, so that you can vote informed for the Nov. 8 general election. The event is 6:30 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road. Sponsoring the event...
WINKNEWS.com
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
VIDEO: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes
Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
