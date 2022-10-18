I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO