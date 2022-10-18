Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Business experts help local bakery grow, expand
OSHKOSH, Wis. — It all started with the sourdough for Thunderbird Bakery in Oshkosh. The husband & wife-owned enterprise went back to the basics, and business is growing. The BizTalk radio program covers business topics in the Fox Cities. SCORE helped Thunderbird Bakery grow their business. Thunderbird began selling...
Pierce Manufacturing fire truck named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2022’
The Pierce Volterra electric fire truck was among 16 finalists in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition, with nearly half representing manufacturing companies in Northeast Wisconsin.
Manufacturing Month: A paid-training path to $44-an-hour
The Youth Apprentice program at Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 400 offers high school juniors and seniors approximately $16-an-hour, said Trevor Martin, business manager for Local 400.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Finance Committee Chair “Impressed” with Proposed 2023 Executive Budget
Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels’ proposed 2023 Executive Budget is getting some rave reviews from the City’s Finance Committee Chair. We spoke with Jim Brey yesterday, and while he admitted he hadn’t had a chance to really dissect the document, he did say he liked what he heard during Monday’s City Council meeting.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Extension to Review 2023 Budget
There is only one governmental meeting today in Manitowoc County. The Extension Education and Agriculture Committee will be in the County Office Complex at 4:45 this evening, where the public will be given time to voice their comments. Then they will get some program highlights before reviewing the 2023 budget.
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Technical College Signs Transfer Agreement with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Lakeshore Technical College and UW Oshkosh are teaming up to give students more post-high school education options. The two schools have signed a partnership agreement that allows LTC students who graduate with the college’s new Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree to enroll at UWO with guaranteed junior standing.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Home Damaged by Falling Tree Branch
A falling tree branch landed on a home in Green Bay yesterday afternoon. Eastern Wisconsin was hit with major wind gusts yesterday, including a 47-mile-per-hour gust reported in Green Bay. This is what is believed to have caused the branch to fall onto the home. The branch ended up blocking...
seehafernews.com
Boys Soccer Tournament Opens With Blowouts
Tournament action started last night (October 18th) in WIAA Boys Soccer. And, as usual, there were some first-round blowouts. In the Division-1 Regional, 2nd-seeded Sussex Hamilton shut out Manitowoc Lincoln 11-0, #4 Arrowhead blanked Sheboygan South 6-0, #9 Green Bay East defeated Sheboygan North 3-0, and the 5-seed Bay Port topped Hartford 4-nothing.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
seehafernews.com
Ships Try For the Upset In Suburban Milwaukee
The tournament series for Boys High School Soccer is scheduled to begin tonight for a number of local and area teams. In Division 1, Manitowoc Lincoln travels to play the 2nd-seeded Chargers of Sussex Hamilton, Green Bay East visits #8 Sheboygan North, and Sheboygan South is on the road to face #4 seed Arrowhead.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Receives Votes in This Weeks Media High School Football Poll
The EWC Champion Two Rivers Raiders finally crack the AP Media High School Football Poll. In the final listing of the regular season, the undefeated Raiders of Head Coach Kevin Shillcox, receives votes in The Medium School listing released Tuesday afternoon. Two Rivers receives a three seed in their bracket...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Community Development Authority to Discuss Financials, River Point District
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Community Development Authority will be in the 2nd Floor Conference Room in City Hall at 4:00 p.m. They will be reviewing the Public Housing Business’ financial report and its health insurance plan. Also on...
seehafernews.com
2023 Budget Talks Continue in Two Rivers
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will be gathering in the Committee Room in City Hall at 6:00 p.m. They will be continuing their breakdown of the 2023 budget. On the table tonight will be the continued...
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health announces temporary closure of Oconto Clinic, cites issue
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe. According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair. A leaky...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Harbor Commission to Discuss Badger Dock, Lake Michigan Water Levels
There are several meetings on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. Starting at 9:00 this morning, the Great Lakes Utilities Board of Directors will have a series of meetings, which will include the Power Supply Project, and Lakes wind Project Committees. Then, at 4:30 p.m., the Harbor Commission...
Comments / 0