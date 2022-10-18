ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Everyday Hero: Business experts help local bakery grow, expand

OSHKOSH, Wis. — It all started with the sourdough for Thunderbird Bakery in Oshkosh. The husband & wife-owned enterprise went back to the basics, and business is growing. The BizTalk radio program covers business topics in the Fox Cities. SCORE helped Thunderbird Bakery grow their business. Thunderbird began selling...
Manitowoc County Extension to Review 2023 Budget

There is only one governmental meeting today in Manitowoc County. The Extension Education and Agriculture Committee will be in the County Office Complex at 4:45 this evening, where the public will be given time to voice their comments. Then they will get some program highlights before reviewing the 2023 budget.
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
Green Bay Home Damaged by Falling Tree Branch

A falling tree branch landed on a home in Green Bay yesterday afternoon. Eastern Wisconsin was hit with major wind gusts yesterday, including a 47-mile-per-hour gust reported in Green Bay. This is what is believed to have caused the branch to fall onto the home. The branch ended up blocking...
Boys Soccer Tournament Opens With Blowouts

Tournament action started last night (October 18th) in WIAA Boys Soccer. And, as usual, there were some first-round blowouts. In the Division-1 Regional, 2nd-seeded Sussex Hamilton shut out Manitowoc Lincoln 11-0, #4 Arrowhead blanked Sheboygan South 6-0, #9 Green Bay East defeated Sheboygan North 3-0, and the 5-seed Bay Port topped Hartford 4-nothing.
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
Ships Try For the Upset In Suburban Milwaukee

The tournament series for Boys High School Soccer is scheduled to begin tonight for a number of local and area teams. In Division 1, Manitowoc Lincoln travels to play the 2nd-seeded Chargers of Sussex Hamilton, Green Bay East visits #8 Sheboygan North, and Sheboygan South is on the road to face #4 seed Arrowhead.
Two Rivers Receives Votes in This Weeks Media High School Football Poll

The EWC Champion Two Rivers Raiders finally crack the AP Media High School Football Poll. In the final listing of the regular season, the undefeated Raiders of Head Coach Kevin Shillcox, receives votes in The Medium School listing released Tuesday afternoon. Two Rivers receives a three seed in their bracket...
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp

KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
2023 Budget Talks Continue in Two Rivers

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will be gathering in the Committee Room in City Hall at 6:00 p.m. They will be continuing their breakdown of the 2023 budget. On the table tonight will be the continued...
Bellin Health announces temporary closure of Oconto Clinic, cites issue

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe. According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair. A leaky...

