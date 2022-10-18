ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts

A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
themindsjournal.com

You Learn A lot About A Person When You See How They Treat You

You learn a lot about a person when you see how they treat you when you aren’t on good terms. I'm a huge fan of who I'm becoming. she's good, she's happy, and she's trying to do great things. I like her. - @jennaaclaire Personality Quotes, jennaaclaire Quotes.
rsvplive.ie

RTE's Sarah McInerney and husband Thomas feel like they're out the gap with their two kids

Sarah McInerney is really starting to discover life again now that her kids have passed the toddler stage and the world has return to normal post lockdown. But the Prime Time presenter joked it was like a bucket of cold water when eight-year-old Caelan and Ben, aged four, returned to school and after-school activities in September.

