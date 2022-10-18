ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now

The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Ravens Signing Veteran Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson

The Ravens decided to sign veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson just hours after his initial visit to their practice facility, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to several media outlets. Jackson provides the Ravens with a veteran within their young group of wideouts. He can also be a force on special...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Eagles Fan Runs Out With Team Before Cowboys Game

WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?. One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
