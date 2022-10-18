Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Eagles' Jason Kelce not a fan of quarterback rants: 'Get the f--- up out of my face!'
Tom Brady's sideline rant during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday is not something veteran center Jason Kelce would respond well too.
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver
DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now
The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and this top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Eagles have some tricky decisions to make when it comes to 2023 free agents
As the Eagles continue to ride their undefeated high into the bye week, the front office will have its hands full of work. At the moment, Philadelphia has a big offseason ahead. They will be entering the 2023 offseason with 19 players being eligible for free agency. 10 of those...
Ravens Signing Veteran Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson
The Ravens decided to sign veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson just hours after his initial visit to their practice facility, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to several media outlets. Jackson provides the Ravens with a veteran within their young group of wideouts. He can also be a force on special...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Eagles' Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson releasing Christmas album
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas has already come early for Eagles fans with the Birds' undefeated record. But now there is a bonus gift just in time for the holidays. Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are releasing the "Philly Special Christmas" album. Players posted the announcement on their Instagram...
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 6 win over Cowboys
We’re only six weeks through the 2022 season, but it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia once again having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19...
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
WATCH: Eagles Fan Runs Out With Team Before Cowboys Game
WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?. One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly...
'You F'ing Kidding Me?': Super Bowl Center on Tom Brady Yelling at Buccaneers Linemen
On his 'New Heights' podcast, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce commented on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' treatment of his offensive line.
Watch: Skip Bayless laments Cowboys' loss to Eagles in strange selfie video
Skip Bayless is a loud, bloviating talking head who has arguably played one of the biggest roles in ruining sports talk television at both ESPN and now Fox Sports. He's also a Dallas Cowboys fan. What a combination. Bayless is known for his "hot takes" and emotionally charged rants about...
