Citrus County Chronicle

ILLUMINATE LEVY COUNTY IN RED TO SUPPORT DRUG-FREE PREVENTION

During Red Ribbon Week, October 23rd-31st, national landmarks light up in red to recognize the nation’s oldest and largest drug misuse prevention awareness program. In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, we encourage our community to Light Up Levy County by lighting up classrooms, offices, libraries, and other locations in red using red bulbs, gel filters or red balloons and decorations.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Town hall to discuss opioid crisis in Citrus County

In the November 2021 Gallup annual crime poll, 32 percent of Americans said drugs had been a problem in their family. Reports of family drug problems have increased across all demographic groups, and 31 percent described local drug problems as “extremely” or “very serious.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
OCALA, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida pain clinic barred from prescribing opioids, other medications

Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based pain clinic Phoenix Medical Management Care Centers was issued a restraining order blocking it from administering, dispensing or distributing controlled substances, the Justice Department said Oct. 17. Pediatrician Vivian Herrero, MD, and Christopher and Patricia Ferguson allegedly used the clinic to illegally dispense opioids and other drugs,...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Three Williston Middle High School students arrested following fights

WILLISTON — Six Williston Middle High School students have been charged with disruption of a school function following three different fights that occurred at the school on Oct. 5, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. The students were between the ages...
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala suspension of service disconnections to expire on October 31

The City of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy will expire on Monday, October 31. According to the city, the disconnection policy for past due balances will resume on Tuesday, November 1. Residential customers who are experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill, for any reason, must contact a service representative to make necessary payment arrangements and/or enroll in the city’s prepaid billing program.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges

Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inmate captured after three-hour search

TRENTON — An inmate managed to escape from the Gilchrist County Jail this morning, putting Trenton Middle High School, Elementary School and the Gilchrist County School District Office on lockdown. According to a press release on the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Frank Joseph DeSalvo escaped from the...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

