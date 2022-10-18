Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
New comprehensive statewide treatment for opioid addiction to begin in Citrus County
Opioid addiction is no game, but on Thursday, Citrus County was given a game changer when it comes to treating those who struggle with it. In August, Coordinated Opioid Recovery, or CORE, network of addiction care was launched in Brevard and six other counties in the first phase of the comprehensive program.
Citrus County Chronicle
ILLUMINATE LEVY COUNTY IN RED TO SUPPORT DRUG-FREE PREVENTION
During Red Ribbon Week, October 23rd-31st, national landmarks light up in red to recognize the nation’s oldest and largest drug misuse prevention awareness program. In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, we encourage our community to Light Up Levy County by lighting up classrooms, offices, libraries, and other locations in red using red bulbs, gel filters or red balloons and decorations.
Citrus County Chronicle
Town hall to discuss opioid crisis in Citrus County
In the November 2021 Gallup annual crime poll, 32 percent of Americans said drugs had been a problem in their family. Reports of family drug problems have increased across all demographic groups, and 31 percent described local drug problems as “extremely” or “very serious.”
ocala-news.com
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
beckersasc.com
Florida pain clinic barred from prescribing opioids, other medications
Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based pain clinic Phoenix Medical Management Care Centers was issued a restraining order blocking it from administering, dispensing or distributing controlled substances, the Justice Department said Oct. 17. Pediatrician Vivian Herrero, MD, and Christopher and Patricia Ferguson allegedly used the clinic to illegally dispense opioids and other drugs,...
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nature Coast Young Marines raising funds for trip to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii this December
At nearly every festival and major event in Citrus County, the Nature Coast Young Marines are there, picking up trash, serving the community. Now it’s the community’s opportunity to show its appreciation.
Citrus County Chronicle
Three Williston Middle High School students arrested following fights
WILLISTON — Six Williston Middle High School students have been charged with disruption of a school function following three different fights that occurred at the school on Oct. 5, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. The students were between the ages...
ocala-news.com
Ocala suspension of service disconnections to expire on October 31
The City of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy will expire on Monday, October 31. According to the city, the disconnection policy for past due balances will resume on Tuesday, November 1. Residential customers who are experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill, for any reason, must contact a service representative to make necessary payment arrangements and/or enroll in the city’s prepaid billing program.
Citrus County Chronicle
Roars grow louder as Nov. 5 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival approaches
Sure, brawn and endurance matter when helping to paddle a 40-foot-long dragon boat across the water. However, if the vessel’s team of paddlers is not in sync, one person’s talents and skills won’t be of much use in the long run. “Beast of the Southeast” dragon boat...
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” said Juan Londoño.
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
BOCC delays vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners tabled a proposed development from the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor in its Oct. 18 meeting, citing concerns about the developer’s site plans, traffic issues, and school capacity while acknowledging opposition from neighborhood horse farms.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office to host marriage license, passport events
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building in Ocala. During these events, the following services will be available:. Processing of new U.S....
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning. Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week. Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on...
WCJB
Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inmate captured after three-hour search
TRENTON — An inmate managed to escape from the Gilchrist County Jail this morning, putting Trenton Middle High School, Elementary School and the Gilchrist County School District Office on lockdown. According to a press release on the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Frank Joseph DeSalvo escaped from the...
