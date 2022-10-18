ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WISH-TV

New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
INDIANA STATE
muncievoice.com

Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks

Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
INDIANA STATE
insideevs.com

Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million

After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
MISHAWAKA, IN
fox32chicago.com

State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month

INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Delphi School Referendum: Yes or No this November

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Property tax payers in Delphi are being asked to pay more to help the school system. It's to keep teachers and maintain programs. One reason Delphi schools are having trouble keeping teachers, is a shortage of housing. "It's a tough thing to ask people to...
DELPHI, IN
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita encourages Hoosiers to exercise caution during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of predatory cyber criminals during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. “Cybersecurity has been an important issue for years, but after COVID-19, businesses, and schools have relied more and more on technology,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This makes them even more vulnerable to these types of attacks, and I encourage Hoosiers to educate themselves and stay on high alert.”
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Become a Substitute Teacher with Kelly Education

Substitute teaching is a great opportunity to be a mentor and help students become the best versions of themselves. Many school districts in Indianapolis partner with Kelly Education, a leading provider of substitute teachers to school districts across the U.S to manage our substitute program. Why Work for Kelly Education.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

BBB and banks warn against the ‘pay yourself’ scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – The Better Business Bureau and several major banks are warning people against the “pay yourself” scam, which aims to use the payment app “Zelle” to steal from unsuspecting victims. “It’s kind of a combination of a phishing attempt as well as posing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
marinelink.com

Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana

Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

