Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
msn.com
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
The S&P 500 could rally 10% through year-end with positive earnings surprises among the catalysts, says Oppenheimer
The S&P 500 which has dropped 25% this year may experience a rally as 2022 winds down, said Oppenheimer. The asset manager cut its year-end target by 17% to 4,000 but that's still up from current levels. The market's likely extreme oversold condition could become a catalyst for a modest...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
US stocks snap 2-day win streak as investors digest surging bond yields ahead of more high-profile earnings
US stocks snapped a two-day win streak on Wednesday despite solid corporate earnings reports. The decline came as bond yields surged, with the 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since 2007. Third-quarter corporate earnings from Netflix, United Airlines, and Intuitive Surgical beat analyst estimates. US stocks fell...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
Stocks lose ground as more earnings reports roll in; yields rise
A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...
CNBC
Dow closes up 550 points, Nasdaq pops more than 3% as strong bank earnings boost volatile market
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as key earnings reports eased some of investors' fears and oversold tech names enjoyed a rebound rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to close at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 jumped 2.65% to 3,677.95. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.43% for its best day since July, finishing at 10,675.80.
Stocks give up an early gain and close lower on Wall Street
Stocks on Wall Street lost ground again Thursday, though the major indexes remained on pace for a weekly gain after a strong two-day rally earlier this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Nearly three-fourths of the stocks in the benchmark index closed in the red, with retailers, banks and industrial companies among the biggest weights. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Small company stocks fell more than the broader market, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips on rate concerns
Australian shares are poised to end the week on a lower note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 20 points or 0.3% lower on Friday. The Dow Jones fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.8%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.6% lower. Australian shares are poised...
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book; Tesla Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after closing higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 300 points on Tuesday extending gains from Monday. Data on housing starts and permits for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After an...
JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday saw 177 companies set new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Unity Biotechnology UBX shares traded down 835.11% to reach its 52-week low,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Choppy Session With a Loss
A burst of buying power sent stocks higher mid-morning, but the markets couldn't maintain the momentum.
NASDAQ
Stocks Cut Rally Short as Investors Weigh Beige Book
Wall Street took a breather today, despite upbeat earnings reports from Netflix (NFLX) and Procter & Gamble (PG). A surging 10-year Treasury yield, which climbed above 4.1%, pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower, while the Dow shed 100 points. Investors also unpacked the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which showed...
