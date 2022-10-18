Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Columbia's new terminal opens; flights to begin arriving next week
The new $23 million terminal at Columbia Regional Airport officially opened Wednesday, with flights set to pull up to the gates Oct. 26. The grand opening introduced the public to the 52,000-square-foot terminal with a ribbon cutting, a tour and remarks by a series of dignitaries — Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, Boone Country Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, airline officials and others.
Columbia Missourian
Battle, Rock Bridge volleyball fall on road
Battle volleyball let an early lead slip away as it fell to host Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23. However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge face tough road test to end regular season
Over the past seven weeks, Rock Bridge has been perfect, cruising to seven straight victories. Thus, the Bruins have captured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time and also sit at the top of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 standings.
Columbia Missourian
Loeb seeking 20th state title as Rock Bridge readies for state semifinal
For the most part, Rock Bridge girls tennis has lived up to its lofty standards this season. The Bruins are 19-3 heading into their MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal showdown against Liberty at 9 a.m. Friday in Springfield. The winner will play either St. Joseph's Academy or St. Teresa's Academy in the state final at 3 p.m. Friday.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia schools get ready for district tournaments
Four Columbia schools are set to begin volleyball district play, with games starting as soon as Thursday. Rock Bridge and Hickman are both participating in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 tournament, with Rock Bridge securing the No. 1 overall seed. Hickman files in at No. 4.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman will cross state border in regular season finale
A few years ago, Hickman and Belleville West agreed to a three-year home-and-home series contract. In the second meeting between the two programs, it is the Kewpies turn to cross the Illinois border to face off against the Maroons. Due to an officials shortage and the number of games being...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf finishes sixth at Quail Valley Invitational
Missouri men’s golf wrapped up the Quail Valley Invitational on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, placing sixth overall in the tournament. Two Tigers placed in the top 10 — Antonio Safa (6-under 66 on day, 13-under 203 overall) in fifth and Jack Lundin (71 on day, 9-under 207 overall) in ninth.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s offense reflects, looks to build momentum after bye week
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook spent his bye week rewinding tape and observing every throw he has made — both good and bad— in all six of the Tigers’ games so far this season. The sophomore signal caller smiled as he replayed his picture-perfect 79-yard touchdown pass to...
Columbia Missourian
District officials update CPS board on new grading system
The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools. SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website.
Columbia Missourian
Don Shrubshell: The life and legacy of a dedicated Columbia photographer
Don Shrubshell’s journalism career started at the age of 10. He just didn’t know it yet. His brother Gary used to deliver the Maryville Daily Forum to doorsteps in their neighborhood. In 1965, Gary offered Don a dollar to take his route for the day, throwing papers from his bicycle eight blocks up a steep hill.
Columbia Missourian
Again, Drinkwitz laments MU's costly penalties
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz again lamented the negative plays and penalties that have repeatedly killed the Tigers’ offense this season. “If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we have got to get those cleaned up. They’re drive-killers for us offensively.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's Burden, Lovett probable for Saturday against Vanderbilt
Prior to Florida, Missouri’s injury report was flooded. Barrett Banister, Kris Abrams-Draine and Chad Bailey didn’t play against the Gators, testing the depth at each position group. Two weeks later, after the bye week, only four players are listed out against Vanderbilt for Saturday, with three offensive players...
Columbia Missourian
Transfer cornerback Clarke speaks on natural transition from Miami to MU
Marcus Clarke was optimistic he’d play this year. Transferring to Missouri one week into the season, the cornerback wasn’t sure he’d be eligible to touch the field on Saturdays. Clarke had to go through compliance, wait for approval from athletic director Desire Reed-Francois and find constant stability in home life with his daughter.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer looks to find offensive spark in final home game
Missouri soccer is set to host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium for the team’s final home game of the regular season. To this point in the season, Missouri has been a much stronger team at home than it has on the road. All five of the Tigers’ wins in 2022 have come at home, producing a winning record (5-3-1). Away from home turf, the Tigers are 0-4-1.
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball picked to finish 12th in SEC; Frank named preseason second-team all-conference
Missouri women’s basketball was picked to finish 12th in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll at SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers are projected to finish above Auburn and Vanderbilt as coach Robin Pingeton looks to build on a 2021-22 season that left Missouri on the bubble and ultimately on the outside looking in to the NCAA Tournament.
Columbia Missourian
CC women's soccer's winning streak on the line against Stephens
The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College. Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Experts and nonprofits join efforts against poverty in Columbia
Gardening at home might be a hobby for many, but for low-income families in Columbia, urban gardens also serve as an innovative solution to improve their livelihoods. Giving families the resources to harvest their fruits and vegetables from home is a unique model of “blending social work and gardening,” said Adam Saunders, co-founder of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in the first Innovation in Winning the War on Poverty Conference in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
John Martin has values, realism we need in state legislature
As a real estate professional, I have known John Martin for several years. Through his company, he has served a number of my clients. John is extremely hardworking, scrupulously honest and always does what he says he will do when he says he will do it. Through his business experience, John has the common sense and the practical knowledge to understand how abstract policies formulated in Jefferson City will affect small businesses and individual citizens.
