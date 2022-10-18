ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Tab

Here’s eight reasons why you should choose to study abroad as a Notts student

Whilst studying at university there are so many opportunities that you should make the most of, one of which being a year abroad. If you study a language then this is something that you’ve committed to from the start but although competitive they are offered within many degree programmes.
The Tab

A definitive guide to the toilets on Edinburgh Uni’s central campus

While you might not think it, toilets are an essential part of the Edinburgh Uni experience—after all, @edinburgh_uni_toilets exists for a reason. Whether you’re looking for the best background for a mirror selfie, a private spot for your post-tutorial cry session, or simply just the perfect place to do your business, the Edinburgh Tab visited a selection of Edinburgh Uni’s toilets in order to provide a definitive guide to the toilets on campus.
The Tab

15 things that are easier to do than signing a student house in Durham

Attempting to find a student house in an average year can be enough to get even the most laid back Fresher in a tizzy, however if you have decided that queuing along New Elvet from 12:30am is not for you, then it’s fair to say that you are not alone.
The Tab

We asked Newcastle and Northumbria students for their most embarrassing night out stories

It’s no secret that the students of Newcastle have a bit of a reputation for their radge nights out and so with another Freshers’ Week under our belts, we wanted to hear exactly what you guys had been up to – knowing it would definitely be less than PG. We love your dedication to the session, it’s no doubt what gives Newcastle its edge and reputation throughout the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy