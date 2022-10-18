Read full article on original website
Related
The Tab
Here’s eight reasons why you should choose to study abroad as a Notts student
Whilst studying at university there are so many opportunities that you should make the most of, one of which being a year abroad. If you study a language then this is something that you’ve committed to from the start but although competitive they are offered within many degree programmes.
The Tab
According to Times Higher Education rankings, over half of the students at Cardiff Uni are female
59 per cent of students at Cardiff University identify as female, according to new Times Higher Education World Rankings. When compared to other Russell Group universities, of which there are 24, Cardiff ranked sixth on the highest to lowest percentage of students who are female. The highest percentage of women...
The Tab
A definitive guide to the toilets on Edinburgh Uni’s central campus
While you might not think it, toilets are an essential part of the Edinburgh Uni experience—after all, @edinburgh_uni_toilets exists for a reason. Whether you’re looking for the best background for a mirror selfie, a private spot for your post-tutorial cry session, or simply just the perfect place to do your business, the Edinburgh Tab visited a selection of Edinburgh Uni’s toilets in order to provide a definitive guide to the toilets on campus.
The Tab
15 things that are easier to do than signing a student house in Durham
Attempting to find a student house in an average year can be enough to get even the most laid back Fresher in a tizzy, however if you have decided that queuing along New Elvet from 12:30am is not for you, then it’s fair to say that you are not alone.
The Tab
Here is a list of all Cardiff activities that last longer than Truss’ time in office
After the resignation of the Prime Minster Liz Truss this Thursday, it was only fair to consider what activities Cardiff students do that usually last longer than this conservative’s time in office. Queuing outside for Pryzm or Yolo. In the pouring rain, in the cold winter, on a windy...
The Tab
We asked Newcastle and Northumbria students for their most embarrassing night out stories
It’s no secret that the students of Newcastle have a bit of a reputation for their radge nights out and so with another Freshers’ Week under our belts, we wanted to hear exactly what you guys had been up to – knowing it would definitely be less than PG. We love your dedication to the session, it’s no doubt what gives Newcastle its edge and reputation throughout the country.
Comments / 0