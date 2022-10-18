Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pajaronian.com
New family resource center to open in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
KSBW.com
Hollister hosts ribbon-cutting event for grand opening of 3 new stores
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The city of Hollister is planning a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Ross, Boot Barn and Famous Footwear. The event will take place at 1240 E. Park Street on Oct. 20. from 12 to 1 p.m. as the city plans a formal presentation and photo opportunities with the Hawkins Companies Team and the community.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Santa Cruz tackles Measure O
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A measure on the November ballot, Measure O, will determine the future for one of Santa Cruz's largest and most contentious development projects: A new mixed-use building in the city's downtown area. The project includes a new modern library, to replace the current, dilapidated downtown...
Gilroy Dispatch
PHOTOS: Gilroy, Christopher high schools celebrate Homecoming
Students and staff at Gilroy and Christopher high schools got into the spirit with a series of activities for Homecoming Week on Oct. 10-14. The festivities featured parades through Gilroy on Oct. 13, and culminated in the teams’ football games. Gilroy edged Independence 14-8 on Oct. 13, while Christopher dominated Leland 30-6 on Oct. 14.
Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church
WATSONVILLE, Calif., (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police arrested 36-years-old Alberto Melgoza in connection with a fire that sparked at St. Patrick’s Church. The Watsonville Fire Department was able to determine the point of origin for the fire. St. Patrick's church said it has surveillance video showing the incident as arson. People who live in the neighborhood near The post Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Twin Oaks to hold election forum
Twin Oaks, a gated active 55+ adult living facility, announced it is hosting a candidate forum Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The event, which is expected to last about an hour, is scheduled to be held at 2070 McClellan Street in Hollister. Capacity is limited to 60 people. To register...
benitolink.com
COVID-19 testing hours change
Around 20 people waiting in line on Jan. 6, 2022 outside the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center where the county conducts COVID-19 tests. Photo by Noe Magaña. Effective Oct. 16, OptumServe COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen testing and treatment services changed their hours of operation in San Benito County.
benitolink.com
BenitoLink releases video of election forum
Where were you Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.? If you weren’t at the Granada Theater in Hollister for BenitoLink’s 2022 general election candidate forum, you missed a well-attended, informative event. There are 21 days left until Election Day, which means there is still time to do your research...
Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
KSBW.com
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
benitolink.com
COMMUNITY OPINION: Why are supervisors rushing landfill expansion process?
This community opinion was contributed by Karl Broussard. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
benitolink.com
Highway 156 Improvement Project to cause road and lane closures
Caltrans announced construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will result in a long-term closure of San Juan Hollister Road starting next week. Beginning Oct. 24, San Juan Hollister Road will be closed between Union Road and Business Route 156. The realignment of San Juan Hollister Road is part of the Corridor Improvement Project. This closure is scheduled to be in place until May 2023.
Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
AROMAS SAN JUAN SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD VACANCY
Superintendent Barb Dill-Varga, Ed.D. AROMAS SAN JUAN SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD VACANCY. Aromas San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees will make a provisional appointment to the Board to fill a vacancy created by Failure to Elect in Trustee Area 3. A Failure to Elect occurs when no candidate or an insufficient number of candidates have been nominated and a district election will not be held, so the Board shall appoint a qualified person to the office.
benitolink.com
San Benito County planners approve Betabel project
After a two-hour presentation and extensive objections by 10 out of 11 speakers, the San Benito County Planning Commission approved a resolution concerning the Betabel project on Oct. 12 in a 4-1 vote. The resolution certified the environmental impact report and adopted a conditional use permit for the Betabel Commercial Development located at 9644 Betabel Road in the unincorporated area of the county near Hwy 101.
tpgonlinedaily.com
State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair
Longtime Santa Cruz County Fair CEO Dave Kegebein, who led a financial turnaround during 11 years at the helm, has lost his job after a state audit found the fair had no receipts and had no supervisory review for $163,442 of purchases from 2017 to 2021, including $31,345 for fuel for his truck.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0