Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Lee Lockwood's Fright Night at the RIte set for Oct. 29

A free Waco Mammoth National Monument Fall Fossil Festival will be held Saturday at the mammoth site, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. The event will include local exhibitors, arts and crafts, and food vendors. Hiking trails, restrooms and gift shops will be open. For more information, call 254-750-7946. Tip Off Luncheon.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade

The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Local achievements: Oct. 21, 2022

*Students who received degrees during the spring semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:. Aquilla — Trista Charo, criminal justice, cum laude. Robinson — Takiya Alexander, sociology; Darius Jackson, criminal justice; Alicia Serenil, business administration, finance. Waco — Riley Bray, education; Jaquesha Greene, criminal justice; Andrew...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

High School Notebook: Chilton celebrates 50 years of football, friendship

CHILTON — Football has long been the foundation of friendships and a connector of communities throughout the history of the sport. This week the Chilton Pirates will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 state title, as well as the foundation of group of friendships that has spanned almost six decades.
CHILTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech

Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech. Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Crawford’s streak snapped, but Lady Pirates still on top

Wins can be historic, but losses can be, too. When the 19th-ranked Valley Mills volleyball team knocked off No. 16 Crawford in five sets Tuesday night, it represented a monumental breakthrough victory for the Lady Eagle program. It also represented the end of one of the more impressive streaks in...
CRAWFORD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police seek accused car thieves

Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame

Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock. Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one...
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man accused of attacking ex-wife was free on bond for domestic assault charge

Waco police arrested a man last week who was free on bond for two family violence charges when he attacked his ex-wife with a box cutter, officials reported. Gregory Emmerson Williams, 55, of Waco, threatened to kill his ex-wife Oct. 9, then attacked her with a box cutter knife Oct. 11 at the restaurant where she worked, according to his arrest affidavits. He was arrested Oct. 13.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bail for McGregor shooting suspect set at $4.5 million

The suspect in the McGregor shooting deaths of three adults and two teens three weeks ago was released from the hospital and booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday. A judge set bail at $4.5 million for Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 34, of McGregor, on two counts of capital murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
MCGREGOR, TX

