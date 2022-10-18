Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Clay County sheriff’s lieutenant fired after second DUI charge
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christopher Coldiron, arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, was fired Monday, a spokesman confirmed. Coldiron was also arrested in December 2021 by FHP and accused of the same crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Coldiron was a patrol lieutenant with...
wjct.org
Clay County rushes help to Hurricane Ian victims
More than 35,000 donated items are on their way from Clay County to the hurricane-ravaged people of Southwest Florida. The Clay County Fair Association has collected 8,000 pounds of pet food, 350 bales of hay and $27,000 to buy supplies. The donations were loaded into six box trucks and two...
wjct.org
Rory Diamond to resign from K9s for Warriors
Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has announced he will step down as CEO of K9s for Warriors, the Ponte Vedra Beach nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans. His last day is Nov. 10. His successor will be Carl Cricco, who is currently the organization's chief marketing and development officer.
wjct.org
New fire rescue units hit the streets in Jacksonville
The first of more planned advanced Critical Care Rescue Units are operating on Jacksonville’s streets now, funded from Jacksonville’s 2023 budget. Along with the usual advanced life-saving equipment when someone is injured in a fire, crash or other incident, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s two new rescue units also carry high-level critical care medications like blood clot stabilizers and drugs to lower rapid heart rates.
wjct.org
Honoring two former mayors: New names proposed for park and community center
A permanent memorial for one of Mandarin's favorite sons is being considered by the Jacksonville City Council — renaming the sprawling Mandarin Park for former Mayor Tommy Hazouri. And as lawmakers mull over that name change for an iconic lawmaker who died just over a year ago, a separate...
wjct.org
USO center closes permanently at Jacksonville's airport
The USO has shut down a longtime resting spot for soldiers and sailors flying in and out of Jacksonville International Airport. It is one of a number closed this week with no explanation or advance notice, as well as little explanation from the nonprofit group. A sign on the door...
wjct.org
Jacksonville redistricting; canceling student debt; The Farmery; Streams of Sound
The Jacksonville City Council has decided to appeal a federal court order that found the city likely racially gerrymandered its district lines. While waiting on the appeal, the council will try to draw a new map to comply with the court order. We took a closer look at what this...
wjct.org
Vogtle nuclear plant loads fuel in step toward startup
Georgia Power has started loading fuel into Unit 3 of the delayed nuclear Plant Vogtle expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia, a project expected to generate 206 megawatts of electricity for JEA. In a news release, Jacksonville’s city-owned utility called the step “a milestone toward startup and commercial operation” for the first...
wjct.org
Southbank Riverwalk continues to flood weeks after Tropical Storm Ian
Riverwalkers have reported an interruption to their strolls in the weeks since Tropical Storm Ian passed over Jacksonville — a blocked area along the Southbank. Flooding has persisted especially during times of high tide under the Main Street bridge, making the section of the Riverwalk impassable. The city's public works department has taped and fenced off the affected area.
wjct.org
Jacksonville hotel industry recovering from pandemic slump
Jacksonville's hotel industry, alongside other Florida markets, is showing a major increase in revenue compared with 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs ranks Jacksonville 45th out of the 50 top hotel markets. But when it comes to recovering from the revenue slump caused by the pandemic, Jacksonville nears the front of the pack with other Sunshine State metropolises like Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.
wjct.org
Adventure Landing plan moves forward with addition of affordable housing
Trevato Development Group agreed to add affordable housing to its proposed apartment community that would replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park to win support from the Jacksonville Beach City Council. The City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance the developer’s rezoning request for the Beach Boulevard property...
wjct.org
Developer seeks $5 million city loan for affordable housing community
The Vestcor Cos. Inc. multifamily developer has asked the city for a $5 million, low-interest loan to build a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community in Arlington along Merrill Road. The estimated $56.5 million project at 8300 Merrill Road near Merrill Road Elementary School and Interstate 295 would be mixed-income, which...
Comments / 0