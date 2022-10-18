ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Men's Health

This Full-body Workout Takes You Through Dumbbell Hell to Deliver You to Muscle-building Heaven

If pairing endless exercises to back-to-back, inside out and upside down to create confusing ‘circuits’ doesn’t sound like your idea of a good time, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can tick nearly all of your strength and muscle-building boxes with just one movement. You'll be even more pleased to hear about the metabolism spiking boost you’ll get from performing it.
AdWeek

Pio: The Creation of a Tech Brand Saving SMBs Space and Time

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. “We believe that the internet should not evolve to become one big mall called Walmart or Amazon. We really want to give the small brands rocket fuel so that they can compete with the best technology,” explained Magne Hattland, vp and head of Pio, a fully automated ecommerce fulfillment service from Norwegian storage company Autostore.
AdWeek

Your Brand's 'Net Zero' Claims Are Nothing but Hot Air to Consumers

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Terms like “net zero” and “carbon neutral” are becoming more commonplace in advertising as companies seek to promote their climate credentials. So much so that a recent pop song adopted 120 “green” slogans as lyrics to prove the point.
Men's Health

The 7 Best On Running Shoes to Buy in 2022, According to Our Fitness Editor

WE'RE STARTING to dip our toes (and running shoes) into cool, even cold, weather, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to hang up your kicks. Hardcore runners know that every season is running season. If you’re just getting into running or you’re a seasoned veteran looking for a footwear upgrade, we kindly point you to On.
AdWeek

This Dark Sci-Fi Film Sees Cat People Chase a Giant Ball of Wool To Promote the Thrill of Gaming

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Cats love to entertain themselves by playing with a ball of wool. In this dramatic spot for French online gaming company Winamax, those cats are in fact mask-wearing people who chase more than a regular ball as it rolls across a Blade Runner-esque city.
AdWeek

Uber Eats' Horror Flick Stars Keke Palmer and $1 Million in Hidden Promo Codes

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. There are significant horrors that await candyless homes on Halloween night—and no, we’re not exactly talking about rambunctious kids and a bit of wayward toilet paper in trees. A new horror short film puts a hair-raising spin on trick-or-treat traditions and we’re not gonna lie, it’s a little creepy.
SheKnows

There's Less Than 8 Hours Left to Snag This TikTok-Viral Pillow That Shoppers Say Heals Their Neck & Back Pain for 20% Off

We understand Goldilocks’ plight the older we get. Not only do you need the perfect mattress, but you need the perfect pillow. One’s too hard, one’s too soft, and then your neck pain is back with a vengeance. Remember the days we could fall asleep on the floor after a night out? Our backs could never. So to treat ourselves and our necks, we need to get a pillow that’ll work with our unique sleep patterns. And we may have found a pillow that fits the bill. Not only is this pillow an Amazon bestseller, but one of the biggest Amazon...
Vice

This Exercise Bike Makes Peloton Look Like Amateur Hour

If you’ve wandered down the High Line in Hudson Yards and peeked in the high-rise windows of the rich and fancy (or simply peered into the garage of your neighbor with a tech job), chances are you’ve spotted those pricey, powerful, pretty Peloton bikes. There’s no doubt that the status exercise bikes have become nothing short of a home fitness phenomenon in recent years; despite that one really cringe commercial, the bikes have become a must-have for the fitness-conscious who have the money (and space) to bring one home. A new Peloton bike starts at a hefty $1,445, and you’ll pay up to $2,875 for the most deluxe packages. But in the world of stationary bikes, a new status bike is here—and she’s even pricier. We’re talking about the Carol Bike 2.0.
AdWeek

Amazon's Wondery Launches True Crime Billboard and Facebook Group

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Amazon podcast hub Wondery is going out-of-home with a campaign aimed at true crime podcast lovers. The Times Square billboard, part of the...
getnews.info

Sofa Yoga Becomes Top Growing Fitness Trend for the Elderly

Adults looking to improve their fitness at home, on their own terms, can join the number one growing fitness trend among the elderly—Sofa Yoga, a gentle yoga practice with personalized coaching. Sofa Yoga offers users personalized coaching from the comfort of their own homes by creating individual and highly...

