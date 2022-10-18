ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiney Ogwumike Extends ESPN Deal, and is set to start calling NBA games

By Kevin Borba
 2 days ago

Chiney Ogwumike continues to excel off the court

Former Stanford Cardinal Chiney Ogwumike has had quite the career post-college both on and off the court.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft and two-time WNBA All-Star, also doubles as one of ESPN's best analysts for basketball. Her knowledge and personality have helped her thrive across various NBA shows, and has led to a contract extension with ESPN.

She will also start calling NBA games for ESPN, along with continuing her regular duties appearing on “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown".

Her rise to stardom comes after a knee injury suffered while playing for the Connecticut Sun, which kept her out for an entire season. She explained in an interview with Variety that the time off inspired her to look at other opportunities, which led to her taking a swing at sportscasting. She would get a radio opportunity at ESPN alongside Mike Golic, Jr., which made her the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports-talk radio show.

Ogwumike will continue to play for the Los Angeles Sparks along with covering the NBA.

