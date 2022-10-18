In southeast Colorado, a fire damaged a nearly century-old building in La Junta.Witnesses say it was W W Feeds and Supply that went up in flames. The first 911 calls came in around 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson.The fire shut down Highway 50 in town while firefighters dealt with the fire.Firefighters say the age of the building provided challenges for firefighters, plus it stored fertilizer, which can be flammable."While en route, we were informed heavy smoke and fire showing from the middle of the building. Upon arrival, my arrival, we did confirm that," Davidson said. "We also confirmed that there was no one inside."The cause of the fire is still under investigation.La Junta is located east of Interstate 25 as you approach the Kansas border and north of the New Mexico border.

