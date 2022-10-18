Read full article on original website
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Great Lakes Brewing Company holds first pour of Christmas Ale
CLEVELAND — The annual event of Great Lakes Brewing Company's first pour of Christmas Ale took place Thursday morning, signaling the unofficial start of the holiday season. Great Lakes Brewing Company held its first pour of Christmas Ale on Thursday. First pour is the unofficial start of holiday season...
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in Hawaii for shows on Oahu and Maui
HONOLULU — With a list of accomplishments under her belt — actress; dancer; former Oakland Raiders cheerleader; author (recently added); and foremost, stand-up comedian — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will perform three shows on Oahu and Maui this week. Johnson-Reyes performs two back-to-back shows on Oahu at the Neal...
U.S. announces first auction for Pacific offshore wind energy
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — The Pacific Ocean has enormous potential to generate wind energy, and this move by the federal government means for the first time, offshore wind energy off the West Coast will help power over one million homes. To get there, the federal government will open five...
How VR meditation helps cool users' anxiety
With a pandemic, political turmoil and a looming climate crisis, the world has been an anxiety-filled place for the last few years. Rates of depression and anxiety shot up by 70% among California’s youth from 2016 to 2020. LA Times staff writer Todd Martin wrote about how turning to VR meditation has helped cool his own anxiety. Martens joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" with his story.
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
Campaign signs with hidden razors appear in yards in Pennsylvania town
Police in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania — in the southeast corner of the state nestled along the New Jersey border — say a campaign sign placed in a resident’s yard without their permission was booby-trapped with razor blades along its edges. What You Need To Know. Police...
Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
