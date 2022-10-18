ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

miamihighnews.com

Do you know Mr. P?

A new teacher arrived at Miami High in 2021, with little to no experience when managing a class, but he did it. Mr. Pimentel, also known as Mr. P, captured the hearts of many students in just his first year of teaching. Even if he’s surrounded by students during passing time, he will greet everyone in a nice, mannered way.
miamihighnews.com

The Beauty of Biology: With Ms. Rulan

Miami Senior High has its fair number of teachers that will truly leave you wondering why they don’t get as much appreciation or acknowledgement as others seem to have. One of these teachers in question is Ms. Rulan, a caring biology teacher in the science department who has helped many of her students leave from regular classes to honors.
MIAMI, FL
miamihighnews.com

Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?

Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud

An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Henry’s Restaurant Delray Beach Cited By Health Inspector

EMPLOYEE TOUCHES “READY TO EAT” FOOD WITH BARE HAND! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued five “high priority” violations to Henry’s at 16850 South Jog Road during a routine inspection on October 12th. The restaurant was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL

