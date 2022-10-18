Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
miamihighnews.com
Do you know Mr. P?
A new teacher arrived at Miami High in 2021, with little to no experience when managing a class, but he did it. Mr. Pimentel, also known as Mr. P, captured the hearts of many students in just his first year of teaching. Even if he’s surrounded by students during passing time, he will greet everyone in a nice, mannered way.
miamihighnews.com
The Beauty of Biology: With Ms. Rulan
Miami Senior High has its fair number of teachers that will truly leave you wondering why they don’t get as much appreciation or acknowledgement as others seem to have. One of these teachers in question is Ms. Rulan, a caring biology teacher in the science department who has helped many of her students leave from regular classes to honors.
miamihighnews.com
Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?
Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO
Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chicken And Waffles In Florida
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
theraidervoice.com
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
South Florida Gets Its First Taste Of Fall
Temperatures will dip 10 degrees to the mid 70's and could be into the 60's at night.
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud
An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
Click10.com
Instructor, student killed in Miramar plane crash remembered as passionate aviators
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Friends are remembering the student pilot and flight instructor who died when their plane crashed into a Miramar backyard Monday morning. Police identified the two men Tuesday afternoon. Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said instructor Antony Rolland Yen, 34 and student pilot Jordan Travis Hall, 32,...
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
Henry’s Restaurant Delray Beach Cited By Health Inspector
EMPLOYEE TOUCHES “READY TO EAT” FOOD WITH BARE HAND! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued five “high priority” violations to Henry’s at 16850 South Jog Road during a routine inspection on October 12th. The restaurant was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
flkeysnews.com
Undersized lobsters land two Miami-Dade County men in Florida Keys jail, police say
Two Miami-Dade County men accused of violating fisheries laws in the Florida Keys were taken to jail. Both separate instances involved spiny lobsters, considered a delicacy both locally and abroad. On Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Investigator Chris Mattson arrested Oswald Pupo, 44, of Cutler Bay on misdemeanor...
Click10.com
Broward woman claims $4 million prize, months after playing Mega Millions
SUNRISE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman from Broward County is $4 million richer after playing the Mega Millions with Megaplier. According to the Florida Lottery, Grace Scott, of Sunrise, claimed her prize last week from the May 17 Mega Millions drawing. Her winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five...
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Click10.com
Haitian woman returns to South Florida 15 years after having large tumor removed
MIAMI – A woman from Haiti who had a 16-pound facial tumor removed in Miami when she was just a girl is back in town. Marlie Casseus is in South Florida visiting those who helped treat her. Casseus and her family landed at Miami International Airport Thursday. As the...
Click10.com
‘The most horrific call’: Family mourns student pilot killed in Miramar plane crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Family members of 32-year-old Jordan Hall mourned the student pilot killed when the plane he and his flight instructor piloted crashed into a Miramar neighborhood Monday. They spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. They said Hall was just five hours away from getting his pilot’s...
