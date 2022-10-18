Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Hearing Addresses Mental Health Concerns Among PA Youth, Rural Students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania hosted a hearing on mental health in rural schools and discussed the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Rural PA is a legislative agency of the General Assembly that focuses on rural affairs. Testimony at Wednesday’s...
NewsChannel 36
New York Announces Money For Expanding Child Care Access at SUNY Campuses
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - An investment of $10.8 million will go toward expanding child care access at SUNY campuses. According to the governor's office, the money will address child care centers across SUNY Campuses.This is all part of an initiative by the state to ensure that students, faculty, and staff have access to high quality child care centers.
NewsChannel 36
Booster Shots Targeting Omicron Now Available for Kids in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Children ages 5 and older are eligible to receive the most up to date COVID-19 booster shots in New York State. Bi-valent booster shots are the first available that target Omicron sub-variants. Children 5 years and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster and those 6...
NewsChannel 36
New York Honors New State Troopers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul honored hundreds of new state troopers at the 211th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. In total, 218 new troopers graduated and several of the troopers are from the southern tier. "Serving as a New York State...
NewsChannel 36
Florida Locals Continue New Jersey Man's Disaster Relief Efforts
FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. While the recovery and cleanup efforts are still going on, locals are stepping in to help, too. Following the storm, many locals are still struggling to get their power on and even getting the debris and their homes cleaned up.
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
NewsChannel 36
The Lake-Effect
The Lake Effect Machine is back in business, as the Great Lakes continue to produce bands of precipitation (rain/snow). Lake-effect showers are formed when cold air moves over the warmer Great Lakes. Warm air from the Great Lakes is forced to rise above the cold air producing clouds and precipitation.
