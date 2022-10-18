ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily Telegram

Looking Out: Stop! Or my friend will shoot – more pictures

“STOP THE CAR! STOP THE CAR!” hollers my friend Butch from the shotgun seat.   It is full blown high color autumn, and we are slowly driving around enjoying the leafy show. I slam on the brakes, thinking that Butch is about to throw up, have a heart attack or something equally grim.   ...

