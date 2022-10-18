Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
Looking Out: Stop! Or my friend will shoot – more pictures
“STOP THE CAR! STOP THE CAR!” hollers my friend Butch from the shotgun seat. It is full blown high color autumn, and we are slowly driving around enjoying the leafy show. I slam on the brakes, thinking that Butch is about to throw up, have a heart attack or something equally grim. ...
Comments / 0