Keyone Jenkins throws for 3 touchdowns; Miami Central football outlasts Columbus
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Add some more hardware to Miami Central’s already packed trophy case. The nationally-ranked Rockets received a rare scare on Friday night, but they were able to hold off Columbus’ second-half comeback for a 42-35 victory at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium. Keyone Jenkins threw ...
Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils: Game Time, Odds, Where to Watch, and More
This is everything there is to know about the Miami Hurricanes ACC clash with the Duke Blue Devils.
SBLive Sports Florida Game of the Week: Columbus at Miami Central
The Battle for the 305 between undefeated teams takes place Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium when the SBLive Florida’s No. 6 Columbus Explorers (8-0) take on the No. 2 Miami Central Rockets (7-0). Each program is the prohibitive favorite to win their respective classifications as Columbus ...
miamihighnews.com
The Beauty of Biology: With Ms. Rulan
Miami Senior High has its fair number of teachers that will truly leave you wondering why they don’t get as much appreciation or acknowledgement as others seem to have. One of these teachers in question is Ms. Rulan, a caring biology teacher in the science department who has helped many of her students leave from regular classes to honors.
Click10.com
Sunrise woman celebrates 108th birthday at Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – Friends and family of Josephine “Josie” Amorosi are set to gather at the Four Corners Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach to celebrate her birthday. But it isn’t just any ordinary birthday celebration because Amorosi turned 108-years-old on Saturday. Amorosi’s friend of 9...
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
themiamihurricane.com
La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana
Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
islandernews.com
Large fish kills in areas of Miami
A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
theraidervoice.com
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
miamihighnews.com
Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?
Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For
Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive
MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago. Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
Miami New Times
The "Wolf of Wall Street" Stiffed Me! Miami Limo Driver Sues Jordan Belfort
Limo driver Robert Posch knew exactly what his regular client Jordan Belfort, AKA the notorious "Wolf of Wall Street," required upon climbing into Posch's shiny new Cadillac Escalade: a cold Red Bull, a phone charger, and a comb. "He pretty much used me on a daily basis" starting in the...
This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chicken And Waffles In Florida
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
WSVN-TV
Job opportunities available at Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 will be holding its event at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway, next week. Potential job opportunities will be located in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties. Employers at the job fair will be doing on the spot interviews as well as making job offers.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
miamihighnews.com
Do you know Mr. P?
A new teacher arrived at Miami High in 2021, with little to no experience when managing a class, but he did it. Mr. Pimentel, also known as Mr. P, captured the hearts of many students in just his first year of teaching. Even if he’s surrounded by students during passing time, he will greet everyone in a nice, mannered way.
inflorida.com
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Opens Miami Flagship Store
MIAMI, FL – October 20, 2022 – Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO, announces the opening of its Miami, Florida flagship store at 2545 NW 3rd Avenue in the iconic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,000 square feet store introduces an immersive brand experience, alongside products and art installations.
