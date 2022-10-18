ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

miamihighnews.com

The Beauty of Biology: With Ms. Rulan

Miami Senior High has its fair number of teachers that will truly leave you wondering why they don’t get as much appreciation or acknowledgement as others seem to have. One of these teachers in question is Ms. Rulan, a caring biology teacher in the science department who has helped many of her students leave from regular classes to honors.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana

Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
MIAMI, FL
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
miamihighnews.com

Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?

Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For

Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive

MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago.  Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
MIAMI, FL
miamihighnews.com

Do you know Mr. P?

A new teacher arrived at Miami High in 2021, with little to no experience when managing a class, but he did it. Mr. Pimentel, also known as Mr. P, captured the hearts of many students in just his first year of teaching. Even if he’s surrounded by students during passing time, he will greet everyone in a nice, mannered way.
inflorida.com

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Opens Miami Flagship Store

MIAMI, FL – October 20, 2022 – Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO, announces the opening of its Miami, Florida flagship store at 2545 NW 3rd Avenue in the iconic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,000 square feet store introduces an immersive brand experience, alongside products and art installations.
MIAMI, FL

