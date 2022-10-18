Lebanon strip club owner sentenced for prostitution, tax fraud

MILWAUKEE—The former owner of a Lebanon strip club and a Watertown tavern was sentenced Friday in federal court to 15 months in prison for activity related to the businesses.

Radomir Buzdum, 62, had pleaded guilty this summer to conspiring with Timothy J. Miller, of Watertown, former manager of Buzdum’s TNT/Wild Rose club, to promote prostitution at the club, as well as tax fraud for underreporting income at TNT and Watertown’s Dew Drop Inn.

Miller pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge in August and is also scheduled to be sentenced next month also before District Judge Lynn Adelman.

Buzdum was also placed on two years’ supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $171,510 to the IRS. No date for Buzdum to report to prison was specified in online court records.

According to court documents, Buzdum or” Rad” as he is known to friends, initially operated the Lebanon business as a tavern before leasing it to others who turned it into a strip club. When the tenants defaulted on the lease, Buzdum became the club’s owner.

Although he tried to sell the property, he ignored the prostitution activities that occurred there, profited from it and failed to pay taxes on much of the club’s revenue, Assistant U.S Attorney Erica Lounsberry wrote to Adelman. She wrote that he enabled “untold numbers of women” to be exploited at the club between 2012 and 2019.

Online customer reviews indicated that “everything goes” at the club, where some dancers rarely took the stage because they were busy having sex with a “steady stream of regulars” in the club’s private areas.

Pimps were said to hang around at bar time to supervise their victims. The TNT preferred pimped-controlled dancers because they were willing to engage in sex and their pimps had a “built-in mechanism” to resolve their issues, according to court documents.

Buzdum continuously paid dancers for sex from club proceeds or his own funds and at times demanded free sex acts, without a condom, because he was the club’s owner, Lounsberry wrote.

In exchange for Lounsberry agreeing to recommend a maximum sentence of 21 months, Buzdum pleaded guilty in June to the charges in federal court in Milwaukee.

Buzdum’s attorneys, Charles Giesen and Dean Strang, recommended a probation-only sentence for their client, stating he had no prior criminal convictions, had pleaded guilty and intends to make restitution as soon as possible. He also agreed to undergo counseling as a form of semi-retirement.

Lounsberry wrote that neighbors of the club saw their property values decline as they dealt with late night noise, condoms and broken glass strewn about their yards. In addition to the commercial sex going out at the club, a sexual assault, narcotics trafficking, an overdose death and a shooting occurred there.

Authorities might have learned about the commercial sex occurring at the club when Christopher Childs, a notoriously violent pimp, was arrested for sex trafficking in 2018.

Buzdum knew about the violence, Lounsberry wrote, adding that once, when Buzdum’s stepson told him about an incident, he allegedly said, “That’s Tim (Miller’s) department.”

After the bad publicity TNT received from Childs’ arrest, Buzdum renamed the club the Wild Rose in an attempt to revive the dying business, Lounsberry wrote

Buzdum underreported the income from TNT and the Dew Drop Inn, a Watertown tavern he formerly owned, on his 2015 and 2016 tax returns by a combined $517,334 causing a $175,510 tax loss, wrote Lounsberry.

He plowed his ill-gotten gains in his home, adding a deck, swimming pool and hot tub, wrote Lounsberry. She wrote that he also took “pricey vacations” with friends and treated them to free sex at his club with dancers, some of whom were being trafficked by pimps.

Strang wrote the court that Buzdum was born to impoverished parents in Croatia and migrated to the Milwaukee area as a child before he learned to speak English. He became a hardworking, independent businessman, and his first tavern when he was 25 years old.