Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Five-star UNC football target cuts list down to final six

The recruitment for five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is nearing an end here this Fall. The Concord, North Carolina product made an important update to his recruitment on Wednesday, cutting his list of 26 offers down to a final six and setting an announcement date. Hobbs will make his decision on November 25th and will pick between UNC, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan. The final six list is filled with college powers, making a tough task ahead for UNC to keep the talented recruit in the state of North Carolina.  The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs is a top 50 overall prospect and...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Reporter offers update on Christian McCaffrey trade situation

The Carolina Panthers are experiencing a down season at 1-5 and have already made a change by firing head coach Matt Rhule. The bad season coupled with the coaching change has led to speculation that Carolina might entertain a Christian McCaffrey trade. A report over the weekend said the Panthers...
Commanders Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad

According to Ben Standig, the team is releasing DT Donovan Jeter in order to make room for Fromm. Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
Michigan Basketball: Wolverines land key 2023 commit in top-100 Papa Kante

Michigan Basketball is looking for a new big to eventually take over for Hunter Dickinson. Will the newest commit, Papa Kante, be that guy?. One prospect whose name has been talked about this Summer and Fall is Papa Kante, a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s a 6’10 forward that plays out of South Kent High School in Connecticut.
Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different

Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
