Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights
Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?
Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion Smith
Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion SmithDetroit Lions sign WR Stanley BerryhillDetroit Lions make decision on DB Saivion Smith. Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion Smith. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Five-star UNC football target cuts list down to final six
The recruitment for five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is nearing an end here this Fall. The Concord, North Carolina product made an important update to his recruitment on Wednesday, cutting his list of 26 offers down to a final six and setting an announcement date. Hobbs will make his decision on November 25th and will pick between UNC, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan. The final six list is filled with college powers, making a tough task ahead for UNC to keep the talented recruit in the state of North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs is a top 50 overall prospect and...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Reporter offers update on Christian McCaffrey trade situation
The Carolina Panthers are experiencing a down season at 1-5 and have already made a change by firing head coach Matt Rhule. The bad season coupled with the coaching change has led to speculation that Carolina might entertain a Christian McCaffrey trade. A report over the weekend said the Panthers...
Bad news on top of bad news: Is this the worst era in Charlotte’s pro sports history?
The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets have generated a slew of negative headlines in 2022.
Packer almost throws up watching College GameDay
Mark Packer was “mortified” watching ESPN’s College GameDay show this past Saturday when they talked about Clemson and asked this question about the Tigers. “College (...)
RJ Roderick Enters Transfer Portal
According to The Big Spur, South Carolina safety RJ Roderick has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
2023 NFL Draft forecast: Where are Panthers positioned in first round entering Week 7?
The Carolina Panthers have just four draft picks entering the 2023 NFL Draft. However, their top choice could be a major asset in the wake of Matt Rhule’s firing.
Commanders Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad
According to Ben Standig, the team is releasing DT Donovan Jeter in order to make room for Fromm. Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
Russell Wilson is wasting an elite defense, the Jets (!) are fun, and goodnight to the 2022 Panthers
This week’s Four Verts column features a goodbye to the 2022 Carolina Panthers, an ode to one of the upstart New York football teams and a look at the horrifying malpractice that’s happening with the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson is wasting an elite defense. The Denver Broncos are...
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
Giants sign WR Marcus Johnson to active roster, two to practice squad
The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad to the active roster. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Johnson had been an elevation in each of the past two weeks and went on to start both games. He recorded five receptions for 60 yards over that span, but also dropped one touchdown.
Michigan Basketball: Wolverines land key 2023 commit in top-100 Papa Kante
Michigan Basketball is looking for a new big to eventually take over for Hunter Dickinson. Will the newest commit, Papa Kante, be that guy?. One prospect whose name has been talked about this Summer and Fall is Papa Kante, a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s a 6’10 forward that plays out of South Kent High School in Connecticut.
Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different
Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
