Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album — Everything She's Revealed!
The Grammy-winning artist is set to release her tenth studio album, "Midnights," at midnight... and Swifties around the world couldn’t be more excited. "Midnights" will likely be an extremely personal album. In her note announcing the new record, Taylor described it as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ rollout takes weird turn after soundtracking a Lizz Truss montage
There’s very little that could overshadow the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights, except for perhaps the resignation of Britain’s shortest-tenured Prime Minister, Liz Truss. But what if we told you the two biggest events from the musical and political stage from the last 24 hours were destined to play off of each other?
See Demi Lovato Perform Goo Goo Dolls‘ ’Iris’ With John Rzeznik at New York Concert
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Throughout Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Tour, the singer has been performing her own “4 EVER 4 Me” mashed up with a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ hit “Iris.” And Tuesday night at Lovato’s New York concert, she decided to take the cover to the next level by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik onstage for a surprise duet of the 1998 single.
Taylor Swift Fans Are Already Sharing Brilliant Reactions To "Midnights," Even Though It Hasn't Dropped Yet
We won't be getting much sleep this week, folks!!!
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Bustle
Twitter Has All The Feels For Christina Aguilera's New "Beautiful" Music Video
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of self-harm and disordered eating. With her classic pop album Stripped celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, Christina Aguilera has released an updated “Beautiful” music video to mark World Mental Health Day. Considered groundbreaking when it was originally released back in 2002, the ballad is one of her biggest and best-known hits. The original music video spotlighted the negative effects of discrimination, bullying, and damaging body-image standards.
PopSugar
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Star in the Emotional "Where We Started" Music Video
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett finally unveiled the music video for their "Where We Started" duet, and it's downright angelic. Following the song's worldwide debut on the May 22 "American Idol" finale, the two have now released the official visual, featuring plenty of moody blue lighting, breezy fabric walls, and hazy silhouettes. In the video, the two depict a couple looking back on a relationship, trying their best to remember how far they've come amidst moments of hardship.
SFGate
Grammys’ Visual Media Race Could See Match-Up Between Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish for Movie Song; Mick Jagger, Zendaya for TV
The Grammys’ visual-media song category is always the same story: last year’s Oscar-bait movie tunes versus this year’s potential Oscar contenders. So Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Jay-Z face off against Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Mick Jagger and Doja Cat in first-round balloting to decide the Grammy nominees for best movie, TV or video game song.
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost
The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row. “Un Verano” now ties Drake’s “Views” (2016) and Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack (2014) for the most weeks at the summit in the past decade. Adele’s “21” scored a total of 24 weeks at No. 1 back in 2011 and 2012. “Un Verano” remains at the top with the equivalent...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Bustle
Jennifer Aniston Shares Details On LolaVie's New Shampoo & Conditioner
When it comes to her hair care line LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston isn’t interested in throwing a bunch of products at you all at once. Instead, The Morning Show star waits until each new product is as close to perfection as possible. “We take our time during product development and...
Bustle
Meghan Markle Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II A Month After Her Death
Over a month after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Meghan Markle is speaking out. In a new cover story interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, looking back at her “beautiful” legacy and revealing what her husband Prince Harry told her after his grandmother’s death.
Bustle
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renewed Their Vows After 10 Years
As Mary Camden on 7th Heaven and the curly-haired frontman of *NSYNC, respectively, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are a match made in pop-culture heaven. Their relationship timeline proves that you can break up, make up, and still end up being together forever. According to E!, Biel and Timberlake first...
