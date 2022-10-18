More ramp closures are coming to I-65 Friday. The ramps from eastbound U.S. 30 and 61st to northbound I-65 will close for about two weeks starting at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the exit ramp from northbound I-65 to 61st is scheduled to close after 8:00 p.m. and reopen Monday morning. Then, the ramp from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 will close for about 10 days, starting Tuesday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO