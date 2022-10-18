Read full article on original website
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Libertarian Jeff Maurer discusses secretary of state race issues, election security, early voting
With a greater spotlight this year on the race for secretary of state, Libertarians are looking to make a significant impact. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer to discuss the campaign’s top issues – including the validity of election results themselves.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Task force recommends changes to utility rates, mostly ignores bill assistance and small solar
A state energy task force adopted its recommendations for Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday. Among other things, it encourages them to pass bills that reduce barriers to building power lines and other transmission projects, create programs to redevelop closed coal plants and mines, and expand the use of electric rates based on time-of-day — to lower the demand for energy and the need for new power plants.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Why are Indiana’s ambulance costs so high?
Workforce challenges and unsustainable reimbursement models have driven up the costs of emergency medical services, like ambulances, in Indiana. Some Hoosiers reported high costs for these services and wanted to know more. Indiana EMS Medical Director Eric Yazel said these costs rely on many factors, particularly the state’s reimbursement system....
lakeshorepublicradio.org
More I-65 ramp closures to start Friday
More ramp closures are coming to I-65 Friday. The ramps from eastbound U.S. 30 and 61st to northbound I-65 will close for about two weeks starting at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the exit ramp from northbound I-65 to 61st is scheduled to close after 8:00 p.m. and reopen Monday morning. Then, the ramp from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 will close for about 10 days, starting Tuesday.
Comments / 0