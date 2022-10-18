Read full article on original website
Thursday, October 20, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Lisa Klink, Principal, Columbia Options with Randy Trudell, Adult Education. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Thursday on The Bart Hawley Show: Judge Robert Gaecke;...
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Brian Robinson, Extreme Dodge, Chrysler Jeep Ram. Julie Wetherby, Region 2 Area Agency on Aging. Stefanie Riggs, Jackson YMCA. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Jeff Beal, Superintendent,...
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Rose Johnson, Chief Medical Officer & Tracy VanBuskirk, Clinic Manager, Center for Family Health. Brad Wait, MVP Sports Store. Jacque Austin & Kaiti McDonough, Soiree Macabre Art Show. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
Henry Ford Hospice Home Check Presentation 10-18-22 | Photo Gallery
Today, TRUE Community Credit Union and American 1 Credit Union presented a donation of more than $71,000 to the Henry Ford Jackson Hospice Home. The proceeds are from the 22nd Annual Hit ‘em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit that took place on September 15, 2022. Participants in the ceremony were Emily Moorhead, Interim President Henry Ford Health Jackson, Chrissy Siders, President and CEO of TRUE Community Credit Union, and Martha Fuerstenau, President and CEO of American 1 Credit Union. Henry Ford Jackson Hospice Home, 2150 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. State Board of Education: PAMELA PUGH, MITCHELL ROBINSON. University of Michigan Regent: MIKE BEHM, KATHY WHITE. Michigan State University Trustee: RENEE KNAKE JEFFERSON,...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Jackson gets ghoulish with psychic, holistic expo
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With more than 100 vendors, the Halloween Psychic and Holistic Expo had aura photography, medium readings and more. Organizers say they designed the expo to help others. “We’re here to bring and uplift people’s spirits with either a message from the other side, a positive physic reading or information on how […]
Recent Obituaries: Regenia ‘Jeanie’ Compere, Pamela Lee Painter
devoted mother, daughter, and aunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Chelsea Retirement Community. She was born July 20, 1929 in Detroit, the daughter of Roy Dale and Beulah (Pierce) Mitchell. Regenia was born just weeks before the Great Depression began. This world-shaking event, along with...
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
Tour Jackson High’s new fieldhouse, aquatic center during ribbon-cutting event
JACKSON, MI - People can learn more about two of the newest Jackson Public Schools facilities during an upcoming ribbon-cutting event for the new Al Glick Athletic Center and Jackson High School Aquatic Center. The event begins at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Aquatic Center, followed by a...
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
Adrian Police Department Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Youth Soccer Coach
Adrian, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been arrested in Texas, and charged with a total of 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct. 34-year-old Andrew Olnhausen has been charged as follows:. Four counts...
Jackson County Cumulative Report: 47,017 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 607 Deaths
(October 20, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM Wednesday, October 19, there are 47,017 positive cases (cumulative), and 607 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 266 new cases and 3 new deaths since last Wednesday’s report. The...
Finally,Raising Cane’s Has Come To Lansing!
Raising Cane's is here! By here, I mean in Michigan. By in Michigan, I mean on Grand River in East Lansing! Anyone who has tried Cane's knows how good it is. You might say, "It is just chicken fingers." I am here to tell you that Cane's is the upper echelon of chicken fingers. The secret could very well be the sauce. I can tell you from experience, every time a Cane's opens, people get really excited. It also brings in some traffic. This was true in Lansing when they opened their doors yesterday.
Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
