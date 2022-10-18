Read full article on original website
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix password crackdown: Sharing your account information will cost you in 2023
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ Could Kill Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan
With the November 3 launch of its “Basic with Ads” tier in the U.S., Netflix will officially have four different pricing tiers. That feels like one too many — even if that service is Netflix. “Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99 per month at launch, $3 (or about 30 percent) less than the company’s existing “Basic” plan, which is ad-free. Simultaneously, the existing “Basic” plan without ads will be upgraded from 480p resolution to 720p, bringing it into high-definition territory; “Basic with Ads,” which will include 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour, will also be in 720p. Netflix’s “Standard” plan, the 1080p...
Netflix Adding Extra Monthly Fee for Account Sharing
Streaming service Netflix is laying down the law when it comes to account sharing as the company may start charging for it. They have reached their limit regarding the account-sharing situation that goes on. Netflix makes it known that the days of using without charging and paying for it are close to being done.
Netflix with ads launches in November for $6.99 a month — but it won't include everything that the more expensive plans have
Netflix's ad plan will be cheaper, but subscribers won't be able to download content, and it will be missing some movies and TV shows.
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
Netflix With Ads: Price, When to Subscribe and Everything We Know so Far
Netflix released details of their Netflix Basic with Ads on Oct. 13. Here's all the info on price, launch date, and details about ad breaks and data collection that may concern customers.
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
Netflix will finally crack down on password sharing. Here’s what that means for you
The days of sharing your password without being charged an extra fee are about to be over.
Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023
One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
Netflix to launch Ad supported streaming option in November
Who doesn’t love movies and TV shows on Netflix? The best part about this membership is that you don’t need to pay for anything if you don’t want a high monthly fee. But now, Netflix is looking to grow its service even more by introducing an option that allows members to watch whatever they want, with ads.
Netflix Tries to Tackle Account Freeloaders with New Profile Transfer Feature
Netflix has a problem, and the streamer knows it. After trying to crack down on shared accounts outside of users’ households, the company is going one step further and nudging subscribers to shift their profiles to separate, new accounts … funded by their own money, not the primary account holder’s. Variety reports that Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that makes it easy for users with existing accounts linked to a primary account to transfer their Netflix data to a separate, paid membership. Profile Transfer, which launches today, “lets anyone on an existing account migrate their profile to a brand-new account...
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus
Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue. “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
The toll to scroll: Netflix introduces new fees for ‘extra users’
Netflix announced its solidified plans to curb all your sneaky, sneaky password sharing during yesterday’s quarterly earnings call—an “extra user” up-charge is coming for US subscribers in early 2023. Rumors of the fee first began circulating earlier this year, when word got out that the streaming giant was testing the change within its Latin American user base, but Tuesday’s declaration of war on account sharing makes it an all-but-done deal.
Netflix rolling out "much requested feature" in new update
Cracking down on password sharing? Or helping subscribers to get over a break up?
We're Back to Subscribing to Netflix as Streamer Adds 2.4 Million Accounts
After two straight quarters of losing subscribers, Netflix announced it added 2.41 million accounts. The company, which now has 223.1 million subscribers, was only expected to add 1.09 million subscribers in the latest quarter, according to a Street Account estimate. Shares soared more than 14 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
