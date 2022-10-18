ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
IndieWire

Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ Could Kill Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan

With the November 3 launch of its “Basic with Ads” tier in the U.S., Netflix will officially have four different pricing tiers. That feels like one too many — even if that service is Netflix. “Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99 per month at launch, $3 (or about 30 percent) less than the company’s existing “Basic” plan, which is ad-free. Simultaneously, the existing “Basic” plan without ads will be upgraded from 480p resolution to 720p, bringing it into high-definition territory; “Basic with Ads,” which will include 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour, will also be in 720p. Netflix’s “Standard” plan, the 1080p...
Outsider.com

Netflix Adding Extra Monthly Fee for Account Sharing

Streaming service Netflix is laying down the law when it comes to account sharing as the company may start charging for it. They have reached their limit regarding the account-sharing situation that goes on. Netflix makes it known that the days of using without charging and paying for it are close to being done.
BGR.com

Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023

One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
Lord Ganesh

Netflix to launch Ad supported streaming option in November

Who doesn’t love movies and TV shows on Netflix? The best part about this membership is that you don’t need to pay for anything if you don’t want a high monthly fee. But now, Netflix is looking to grow its service even more by introducing an option that allows members to watch whatever they want, with ads.
Decider.com

Netflix Tries to Tackle Account Freeloaders with New Profile Transfer Feature

Netflix has a problem, and the streamer knows it. After trying to crack down on shared accounts outside of users’ households, the company is going one step further and nudging subscribers to shift their profiles to separate, new accounts … funded by their own money, not the primary account holder’s. Variety reports that Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that makes it easy for users with existing accounts linked to a primary account to transfer their Netflix data to a separate, paid membership. Profile Transfer, which launches today, “lets anyone on an existing account migrate their profile to a brand-new account...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus

Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue.  “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
Popular Science

The toll to scroll: Netflix introduces new fees for ‘extra users’

Netflix announced its solidified plans to curb all your sneaky, sneaky password sharing during yesterday’s quarterly earnings call—an “extra user” up-charge is coming for US subscribers in early 2023. Rumors of the fee first began circulating earlier this year, when word got out that the streaming giant was testing the change within its Latin American user base, but Tuesday’s declaration of war on account sharing makes it an all-but-done deal.
cheddar.com

We're Back to Subscribing to Netflix as Streamer Adds 2.4 Million Accounts

After two straight quarters of losing subscribers, Netflix announced it added 2.41 million accounts. The company, which now has 223.1 million subscribers, was only expected to add 1.09 million subscribers in the latest quarter, according to a Street Account estimate. Shares soared more than 14 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy