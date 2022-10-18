ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
KANSAS STATE
Salon

This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive

We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats as the midterms’ home stretch runs out

For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Democrats have been highlighting what they say is the Republican Party’s anti-abortion extremism, focusing in particular on attempts to limit legal access to abortion to the extremely early stages of pregnancy, if at all.The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling,...
FLORIDA STATE
WTHR

Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
INDIANA STATE
MinnPost

Kistner and Craig spar on inflation, abortion rights in only debate

For MPR News, Mark Zdechlik writes, “Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. … While Kistner has been focused on the economy in light of inflation and high gas prices, Craig misses no opportunity to talk about preserving abortion rights.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Nymag.com

Democrats Fear the Backlash to the End of Roe Is Fading

Up until recently, the trajectory of the midterm elections showed a strong and steady Republican advantage until a decisive moment in June, when the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision abolished the national right to abortion. After that event, which galvanized a pro-choice popular majority in the country and wrong-footed Republicans everywhere, Democrats steadily gained ground. The Republican advantage in the generic congressional ballot (per the RealClearPolitics averages) was cut in half within two weeks of Dobbs coming down, and by early August, Democrats were ahead. Here’s how I described the landscape on August 23:
CALIFORNIA STATE

