Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive
We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats as the midterms’ home stretch runs out
For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Democrats have been highlighting what they say is the Republican Party’s anti-abortion extremism, focusing in particular on attempts to limit legal access to abortion to the extremely early stages of pregnancy, if at all.The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling,...
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
Democratic Analyst and Clinton Advisor James Carville Warns Dems Their Focus on Abortion is Going to Cost Them
For most of the summer, Democratic candidate after Democratic candidate has tried desperately to rally voters around the SCOTUS reversal of Roe vs Wade. However, poll after poll shows it isn’t working.
Rubio and Demings clash over abortion in lone Florida Senate debate
The race could play a role in who controls U.S. Senate, but has so far largely been ignored by national Democrats .
Kistner and Craig spar on inflation, abortion rights in only debate
For MPR News, Mark Zdechlik writes, “Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. … While Kistner has been focused on the economy in light of inflation and high gas prices, Craig misses no opportunity to talk about preserving abortion rights.”
Focus on abortion rights may not be enough to save Democrats in the face of economic concerns
When the Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade in late June, Democrats had a prediction.
Washington Examiner
Democrats stake midterm election hopes on Supreme Court’s abortion decision in
In the months since the U.S. Supreme Court issued what many consider its most significant decision in five decades, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (overturning the court’s earlier creation of a fictitious “constitutional” right to abortion in Roe v. Wade), the nation has inched closer to the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Just two more senators: Harris urges Democrats to polls for abortion rights
At a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a version of a speech she has made again and again in recent weeks as she crisscrosses the country to rally Democrats to the ballot box in November. “We got a lot to get done in the next...
President Biden's student loan handout survives legal challenge by Republican-led states
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit challenging Biden's student debt forgiveness plan on Thursday that was brought by Republican-led states.
Republicans who support abortion rights are fighting for their political future
A Pennsylvania statehouse race is testing whether the GOP’s last abortion rights supporters can survive post-Roe
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, and Republican George Logan disagreed Tuesday at their first debate over whether Congress should pass federal legislation restoring the abortion rights taken away in June by the U.S. Supreme Court. Logan said he did not believe that a federal right to abortion supported by Hayes...
Abrams scorched for suggesting abortion alleviates inflation: ‘Positively ghoulish'
Conservatives slammed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for implying that aborting children alleviates the strain on household finances.
Nymag.com
Democrats Fear the Backlash to the End of Roe Is Fading
Up until recently, the trajectory of the midterm elections showed a strong and steady Republican advantage until a decisive moment in June, when the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision abolished the national right to abortion. After that event, which galvanized a pro-choice popular majority in the country and wrong-footed Republicans everywhere, Democrats steadily gained ground. The Republican advantage in the generic congressional ballot (per the RealClearPolitics averages) was cut in half within two weeks of Dobbs coming down, and by early August, Democrats were ahead. Here’s how I described the landscape on August 23:
Dems Spending Millions on Abortion Ads Ahead of Midterms
Dems Spending Millions on Abortion Ads Ahead of Midterms
Comments / 0