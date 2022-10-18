ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Inside Nova

Nominations open for '40 Under 40' accolades

The Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax have opened nominations for the 2023 “Northern Virginia 40 Under 40,” recognizing exceptional young leaders making a positive impact on the region. The program “celebrates leaders who demonstrate exceptional and impactful leadership and civic engagement in their professional and personal...
Inside Nova

Open house to focus on future of Mason's Arlington campus

George Mason University will hold an open house to discuss its new “Fuse” development project on the Arlington campus on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Members of the development team will be on hand to discuss the project, which is rising on the former site of what, decades ago, had been the Kann’s Department Store and later served as the university’s original building on the Arlington campus.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Both beavers, and their name, gone from Arlington wetlands

The beavers are gone from Beaver Pond Park. And now their name is, too. Arlington County Board members voted unanimously Oct. 18 to rename the property “Ballston Wetland Park,” in hopes of encouraging the public to visit the natural surroundings. The site is located near where Interstate 66...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling

We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington candidates: Teaching ranks need to reflect diversity of student body

Arlington’s public-school leaders may tout the 27,000-student district for its wide range of diverse students. But can anything be done to broaden diversity among the staff?. The issue was one of the key themes during an Oct. 15 online roundtable, sponsored by the education committee of the Arlington NAACP and Black Parents of Arlington, which attracted School Board aspirants Bethany Sutton and James Vell Rives IV.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Upworthy

A fraternity bond that went beyond graduation and is now 50 years strong: 'A long-term meaning'

Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Voters in Northern Virginia towns receive notices with incorrect voting location

Voters in several towns in Northern Virginia got notices that had incorrect voting location information. The towns are Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna. “Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. A second mailing of...
HERNDON, VA
DC News Now

Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax County school board member apologizes after using slur in hot mic moment

Fairfax County School Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra was heard using a slur about people with disabilities during a hot mic moment at the board’s Thursday meeting. Board members were sorting out how to let an audience member speak for someone who couldn’t be in attendance when at-large member Keys-Gamarra can be heard saying “We cannot be this r—-.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

