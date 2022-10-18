Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”

