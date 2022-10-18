Read full article on original website
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Inside Nova
Nominations open for '40 Under 40' accolades
The Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax have opened nominations for the 2023 “Northern Virginia 40 Under 40,” recognizing exceptional young leaders making a positive impact on the region. The program “celebrates leaders who demonstrate exceptional and impactful leadership and civic engagement in their professional and personal...
Inside Nova
Open house to focus on future of Mason's Arlington campus
George Mason University will hold an open house to discuss its new “Fuse” development project on the Arlington campus on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Members of the development team will be on hand to discuss the project, which is rising on the former site of what, decades ago, had been the Kann’s Department Store and later served as the university’s original building on the Arlington campus.
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
Inside Nova
Both beavers, and their name, gone from Arlington wetlands
The beavers are gone from Beaver Pond Park. And now their name is, too. Arlington County Board members voted unanimously Oct. 18 to rename the property “Ballston Wetland Park,” in hopes of encouraging the public to visit the natural surroundings. The site is located near where Interstate 66...
theburn.com
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling
We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
Inside Nova
Arlington candidates: Teaching ranks need to reflect diversity of student body
Arlington’s public-school leaders may tout the 27,000-student district for its wide range of diverse students. But can anything be done to broaden diversity among the staff?. The issue was one of the key themes during an Oct. 15 online roundtable, sponsored by the education committee of the Arlington NAACP and Black Parents of Arlington, which attracted School Board aspirants Bethany Sutton and James Vell Rives IV.
NBC Washington
1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms
About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
Upworthy
A fraternity bond that went beyond graduation and is now 50 years strong: 'A long-term meaning'
Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”
Inside Nova
Voters in Northern Virginia towns receive notices with incorrect voting location
Voters in several towns in Northern Virginia got notices that had incorrect voting location information. The towns are Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna. “Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. A second mailing of...
Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a 'wonderful life'
A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn't feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she's only 70 years old.
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
Bay Journal
Data center decisions could have big land use impacts in Virginia’s Prince William County
A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
Inside Nova
Fairfax County school board member apologizes after using slur in hot mic moment
Fairfax County School Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra was heard using a slur about people with disabilities during a hot mic moment at the board’s Thursday meeting. Board members were sorting out how to let an audience member speak for someone who couldn’t be in attendance when at-large member Keys-Gamarra can be heard saying “We cannot be this r—-.”
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors give final approval to Quartz District in Dale City
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. The project is planned on 145 acres...
Voters in Fairfax, Prince William counties were sent incorrect voting information
VIRGINIA, USA — Thousands of voting notices in two local Virginia counties were sent with the wrong information due to a printing issue, according to a statement from Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals. After the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to...
31,000 Virginia voters get incorrect voting location due to ‘printing issue’
Over 31,000 Virginia voters in Fairfax and Prince William Counties received notices from their local registrars that listed incorrect polling locations due to a 'printing error.'
