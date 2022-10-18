Jurors Reaches Verdict In Kristin Smart’s Murder Case

mega

Paul Flores has been found guilty of first degree murder by jurors in the Kristin Smart trial, and his father, Ruben Flores has been found not guilty of accessory to murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paul was on trial for the murder of Kristin, who was a student at Cal Poly University when she disappeared after a party over Memorial Day Weekend in 1996.

Paul, who was also a student at the California university in San Luis Obispo, was the last person seen with Kristin. She struggled to walk as he allegedly helped her back to her dorm on campus.

Ruben Flores is accused of accessory to murder, for allegedly attempting to coverup of Kristin’s body. The prosecution claimed that Ruben helped Paul conceal Kristin’s body underneath a deck in his backyard for 26 years.

The Smart family has waited close to three decades for closure in their missing daughter’s case, who they believe was killed the night witnesses last saw her and Paul together.

After an emotional several months spent in a Monterrey courthouse, the Smart family finally has justice for their daughter.

Kristin was an adoring older sister who was close with her family. She enjoyed the beach and had plans of a big future but sadly, her life and her dreams were ended when she crossed paths with Paul.

Following multiple witness accounts who claimed they saw Paul watch Kristin while at a party on Crandall Way, as well as aggressively question others who interacted with Kristin on their intentions, a series of unsettling events followed.

Although defense attorneys claimed that Paul was “doing a good thing,” the night he was seen walking Kristin home, witness testimony suggested otherwise.

A female who walked with Paul and Kristin, until she left the pair on her way home, recalled Kristin’s inability to stand on her own, as well as Paul requesting a kiss from her as she was leaving, to which she refused.

During the trial, “white lies” that Paul told original investigators were also aired, while several witnesses bravely took the stand to tell horror stories of meeting Paul at local bars, then being drugged and raped by the convicted murderer.

Evidence of home-made sex tapes — that were found on a computer that was seized during the execution of a search warrant at Paul’s home — featured women who appeared unconscious, corroborated witnesses' claims. However, the video clips were omitted from the trial and instead jurors were shown stills from the videos.

Images featured bedsheets and a ball gag, which witnesses included in their testimony. Additional investigations into Paul have been opened as a result of the serial rape allegations .

Popularity of a recent podcast, Your Own Backyard by Chris Lambert , helped propel the nearly 30-year-old case back into the spotlight. Upon doing so, more tips and witnesses came forward with personal stories from their time at Cal Poly, as well as within the years since Kristin originally disappeared.

Pressure to reexamine Paul Flores, who remained the main suspect, prompted new DNA testing among other various means of collecting evidence, including cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar.

While Ruben was found not guilty of accessory to murder, a plethora of damning evidence was recently found when search warrants were executed at the family’s various homes.

Among evidence collected was what prosecution referred to as a “trophy room,” which contained news paper clippings, missing posters and more memorabilia of Kristin.

Following the guilty verdict handed to Paul by jurors, sentencing will begin to determine punishment.