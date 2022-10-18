Ex-Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Is 'Opening' Her Own Restaurant Following Rehab Struggles

Mega

Wendy Williams is looking to trade in her microphone for the hospitality business. The ex-professional gabber is interested in opening her own restaurant after losing her namesake talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wendy, 58, has already put the wheels in motion and sought advice from TV veteran-turned-restaurant owner Rosanna Scotto .

The Good Day New York host has successfully run the Big Apple hotspot Fresco by Scotto since 1993, and Wendy has become a regular.

“She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” Scotto boasted to Page Six, revealing, "and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant.’ And I’m like, ‘What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?'"

“I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what,” she added, “but she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help… If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her.”

Wendy's desire to become a restaurant boss comes just one month after it was revealed she had entered rehab to "manage her overall health issues" on the heels of alcohol dependency rumors.

While Scotto did not touch on Wendy's current state, she did say how she'd help Williams with her health woes.

“A spa day… is always a good thing. A little massage and some girl time. Just some down time. No fancy clothes and make-up. Just a good girls’ time," she stated.

Scotto also dropped another bombshell — she doesn't like to discuss Wendy's troubles on the air, even though her job calls for it.

“We are cool, but it’s hard for me to talk about her sometimes. I try not to. When there’s something that I don’t really want to talk about on air I kind of excuse myself from it,” she said. “I don’t want the scoop on my friend. They can have the exclusive.”

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Wendy checked into a "wellness facility" in September.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" her publicist Shawn Zanotti explained at the time.

Wendy's rehab team included "some of the best doctors in the world," her publicist added. "We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

As this website reported, Wendy went MIA from The Wendy Williams Show last year after repeatedly pushing her return date following health concerns. After months of speculation, rumors of alleged substance abuse , erratic behavior, and more began spreading like wildfire.

She has since been replaced by her archenemy Sherri Shepherd .