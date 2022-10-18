Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield
D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
hamlethub.com
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Newest Exhibit Demonstrates Colonial-Era Ridgefield’s National and International Connections
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) is excited to announce the opening of Cheers to 250 Years! A History of T. Keeler’s Inn, Tavern, and Store on Saturday, October 22. The exhibition, located in the Gilbert Wing of the museum’s historic tavern, will run through Saturday, December 31...
hamlethub.com
Art Exhibit by Matthew Hoffman: You are Beautiful Experience at SoNo Collection
Art Exhibit by Matthew Hoffman Sets the Stage for A One-of-a-kind Experience Promoting Self-acceptance and Inviting Shoppers to Reflect On Their Inner and Outer Beauty. The SoNo Collection will be one of just eight stops for the traveling exhibit as it tours Brookfield Properties shopping centers throughout the U.S. The one-of-a-kind experience is not only FREE and family-friendly, but promotes the importance of body positivity, self-acceptance, and self-care.
hamlethub.com
CT Equus Film Festival Comes to Danbury This Weekend!
Every horse has a story. It is the mission of the CT EQUUS FILM FESTIVAL to share these stories through film, photography, and more. EQUUS strives to bring a greater understanding of the special relationship between horses and the humans who love them. This weekend, over 20 unique films about...
hamlethub.com
20th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit Ann’s Place at The Summit in Danbury November 18-20
The 20th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit Ann’s Place will take place at The Summit in Danbury from November 18-20, 2022. Raising over $3.5 million since 2003 to support area cancer patients, it is the largest annual fundraiser for Ann’s Place. There are so many fun things...
hamlethub.com
Darien Arts Center Completes Install of State-of-the-Art Lighting System
The Darien Arts Center, a nonprofit that provides visual and performing arts programs and events for the community, is thrilled to announce the completion of the installation of a new, state-of-the-art, LED lighting system in its DAC Weatherstone Studio. The DAC offers educational programs in Dance, Visual Arts and Music,...
hamlethub.com
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
hamlethub.com
Fine Day Fair at Onatru Farm Park November 4-6
Explore our exquisite outdoor Holiday Fair at the stunning Onatru Farm Park & Preserve, located on Elmwood Road in South Salem, New York. Meet over 60 talented artisans and makers from around the country and discover the most brilliant gifts for the holiday season. Meet the vendors and learn more...
hamlethub.com
Save the Date! Wilton High School's Annual St. Baldrick's Event Scheduled for March 7, 2023
All are invited to join the annual WHS St. Baldrick’s shaving event on March 2, 2023! The mission of St. Baldrick’s Foundation is to raise awareness and funds to cure children’s cancer by supporting cancer research and fellowships. Last year the Wilton High School team raised over...
hamlethub.com
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
hamlethub.com
Wacky Experiments and Mind-Blowing Science at The Maritime
Come join The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk for Weird Wonders, a day of wacky experiments and mind-blowing science shows on Saturday, November 5. We’re partnering with Mad Science of Fairfield County to bring science to life through a variety of hands-on, fun STEM experiences. The afternoon will feature two...
hamlethub.com
Holiday Shopping Fundraiser at Danbury Fair Mall ReStore to Aid Non-Profits “A Brush With Kindness” Program
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity invites you to a cozy evening at its ReStore in the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday, November 1st to kick off the holiday season and shop for upcycled holiday treasure. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and guests will be one of the first to shop the store's sought-after best seasonal decor.
hamlethub.com
ACT of CT's Guys and Dolls rehearsal in ACTION: production opens next week!
ACT of CT’s production of Guys and Dolls opens next week! This is the theater’s largest production to date and is going to blow Ridgefield away!. Check out this short video from this week's Guys and Dolls rehearsals!. This production is going to be “all Aces!” You don’t...
hamlethub.com
St. Mary School Milford Restaurant Week
Dine out for a great cause! St. Mary School is holding its inaugural Restaurant Week the week of November 2nd - 8th. Visit any of our participating restaurants and mention SMS, and 10% of your order will go towards St. Mary School! Each time you dine, you will also be entered into a raffle for one of many prizes including gift certificates to numerous restaurants, shops, and activities, hand-crafted unique items such as coasters, ornaments, and more, and even interior design services! Please see our flyer for more information!
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
hamlethub.com
Bat Boy The Musical at WCSU October 28 - November 6
WCSU presents ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ at the VPAC Oct. 28 – Nov. 6. Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents two weekends of live performances of “Bat Boy: The Musical” at the university’s Visual and Performing Art Center MainStage Theatre, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
hamlethub.com
38th Annual Run For The Turkeys & Health Walk -Sunday 11/20/22
Gobble up the chance to trot in the 38th NF 5K Turkey Run/Health Walk! The race begins at 11AM @ New Fairfield High School on Sunday 11/20/22. Early bird discount price is $20 until Fri. 10/21/22. Children are welcome to register for the Kids Fun Run starting at the NFHS track at 9:30AM. Runners are encouraged to join the race in a themed costume and maybe win a prize!
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chapter of National Charity League Launches Membership Drive
The Ridgefield Area Chapter of National Charity League is launching its Annual Membership Drive and will be hosting a Prospective Member session on Thursday, November 17 at 7:00pm at Keeler Tavern Museum. We are looking primarily for girls in the 6th grade though membership is also open for 7th through 9th grade students.
hamlethub.com
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pepper Street Pets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pepper Street...
