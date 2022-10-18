Read full article on original website
Penn State IDs student who died from 'excessive drinking'
Authorities with Penn State University have identified the 21-year-old student who died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking." University officials say Ryan O'Malley, an engineering student, was found unresponsive early Sunday morning by his roommate. Investigators have initially deemed O'Malley's death as accidental as the coroner's...
Experts say everyone should attend free Narcan training
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carrying Naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, has become more of a standard over the last couple years. Experts and recovery centers are urging everyone in the community to carry Naloxone and get trained on how to use it if you don’t feel comfortable.
Shippensburg Area S.D. eyes bringing armed officers into schools
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shippensburg Area School District leaders are looking at options to bring armed officers into schools. The district held a Safety and Security Community forum on Tuesday evening. The acting superintendent says they're looking at three options. Partnering with the Shippensburg Police Department. Contracting with...
'My last work:' Windber man with ALS produces documentary with daughter
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Production is in progress for a documentary about the small town of Windber, nestled in the rolling hills of Somerset County. It's called Berwindland, and is written, produced, and directed by father-daughter duo Dave and Anna Louder. "It's been really good to see him...
Toys R Us returns to Altoona ahead of holiday shopping season
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Attention shoppers! Toys R Us is officially making a comeback and one of its new locations is now open at the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona. Earlier this year, the defunct toy store franchise announced that it was partnering with Macy's for the upcoming holiday season.
