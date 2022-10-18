Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
WMUR.com
Shortage of pharmacists leads to shortened hours, delays
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An ongoing shortage of pharmacists is causing delays and shortened hours at some locations. Amanda Morrill, of the New Hampshire Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are experiencing burnout, like other health care professionals. On top of a busy flu shot season, they are still...
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in woods of Greenland in 1985; case remains unsolved
GREENLAND, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in the woods of New Hampshire in 1985 and the case has not yet been solved. Douglas Morgan, 36, of Sharon, Massachusetts, was last seen at the beginning of July 1985. His body was found in the the woods near...
WMUR.com
African penguin thriving after years of specialized treatment at aquarium
BOSTON — An African penguin is now thriving after receiving more than two years of specialized treatment for a foot condition. The 24-year-old penguin named Beach Donkey that hatched at the New England Aquarium in 1998 was diagnosed with pododermatitis in 2020, the aquarium said. The intensive care from...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts officer John Donnelly, officer accused in Charlottesville race riot, resigns
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has resigned from the police force, the mayor and police chief said. In a joint news release, Woburn police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. and Mayor...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth beauty school student found dead in apartment in 1982; case remains unsolved
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Forty years ago Wednesday, a Portsmouth beauty school student was found dead in her home. Authorities found the body of Tammy Little in her Maplewood Avenue apartment on Oct. 19, 1982. According to an autopsy, the 20-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators...
WMUR.com
Rye to distribute bottled water after boil water order still in place after one week
RYE, N.H. — Bottled water will be handed out starting Thursday to people in the Rye Water District where a boil water order has been in place for a week. The water will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. until Monday at the fire department at 555 Washington Road.
WMUR.com
Bail hearing for man charged in Manchester fatal stabbing postponed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bail hearing for a man accused of stabbing a Manchester man to death was suddenly postponed Tuesday. Raymond Moore, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, 75. Prosecutors planned to present autopsy results that showed that Whitmore...
WMUR.com
Manchester approves plan to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders; adds parking options
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester approved a new plan for snow emergencies Tuesday evening. Fines will be doubled for first-time offenses. The city increased overnight winter parking fines from $25 to $50, snow emergency parking fines from $75 to $150 and added a new fine for street sweeping parking violations that will be $50 for first-time offenders.
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new Fire Station 9 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After 59 years, Manchester Department Fire Station 9 has closed down, but some major upgrades are on the way. A groundbreaking was held Monday. Fire crews and Manchester leaders were there with hard hats and shovels. The new station will include a gear room and larger...
