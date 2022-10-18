ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
Shortage of pharmacists leads to shortened hours, delays

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An ongoing shortage of pharmacists is causing delays and shortened hours at some locations. Amanda Morrill, of the New Hampshire Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are experiencing burnout, like other health care professionals. On top of a busy flu shot season, they are still...
MANCHESTER, NH
African penguin thriving after years of specialized treatment at aquarium

BOSTON — An African penguin is now thriving after receiving more than two years of specialized treatment for a foot condition. The 24-year-old penguin named Beach Donkey that hatched at the New England Aquarium in 1998 was diagnosed with pododermatitis in 2020, the aquarium said. The intensive care from...
BOSTON, MA
Bail hearing for man charged in Manchester fatal stabbing postponed

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bail hearing for a man accused of stabbing a Manchester man to death was suddenly postponed Tuesday. Raymond Moore, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, 75. Prosecutors planned to present autopsy results that showed that Whitmore...
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester approves plan to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders; adds parking options

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester approved a new plan for snow emergencies Tuesday evening. Fines will be doubled for first-time offenses. The city increased overnight winter parking fines from $25 to $50, snow emergency parking fines from $75 to $150 and added a new fine for street sweeping parking violations that will be $50 for first-time offenders.
MANCHESTER, NH
Groundbreaking held for new Fire Station 9 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After 59 years, Manchester Department Fire Station 9 has closed down, but some major upgrades are on the way. A groundbreaking was held Monday. Fire crews and Manchester leaders were there with hard hats and shovels. The new station will include a gear room and larger...
MANCHESTER, NH

