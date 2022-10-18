1. Ranvas - Nagaur. Wow is just the word.. Truly luxurious stay.. What a setting and ambience. The place has 16 hidden gem accommodations which used to be dwelled by the Queens as they said. The property is worth comparing with the best of the best. Sprawling in acres within the centre of the Fort, this private exclusive affair is mesmerising. The staff here are superb & the personalised treatment offered makes you feel like a King yourself. We were given a courtesy early check in and a room upgrade which made our stay all the more memorable. The private visit to the fort museum with a guide, and the evening personalised visit to Nagaur village temple and market on foot by Mr. Dashrath Singh, were superb and complimentary. Special thanks to Mr. Mukesh Neve for helping us book this property which otherwise is in very high demand and always fully booked. U can’t claim to have seen Rajasthan in totality unless you have visited this place.. Kudos to the Management.

