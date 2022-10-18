VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...

VICTORIA, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO