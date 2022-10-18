Read full article on original website
Gonzales Inquirer
DPS investigates single vehicle crash
Gonzales first responders were called to a one vehicle accident Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Farm Market 1116. Twenty-year-old Wendy Vasquez-Ortega, of Gonzales, was traveling north bound off FM 1116 when she lost control of her 2007 Ford 150, striking a tree on the passenger side of her vehicle, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Reuben San Miguel.
39-year-old Victoria man with multiple felony warrants arrested
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the US Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrested 39-year-old Ralph McAfee, of Victoria. McAfee had several felony warrants, and authorities found him in possession of a firearm and marijuana. McAfee received the following charges: Unlawful...
One person dead in Friday morning crash in Aransas County
According to DPS, the crash occurred after a Dodge Ram traveling westbound on SH-188 crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on with a dump truck.
Victoria Police arrest 2 subjects during a traffic stop late Monday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Late Monday night, Victoria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of Brian Buck, 45, and Gina Mahan, 36. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the license plates on the vehicle did not return to that vehicle. In response, they instructed Buck to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, officers observed...
Calhoun County man found guilty
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – On December 29, 2019, 29-year-old Casey Lane Canion entered the home of Andrew Ortega on 500 block of Garner Street in Port Lavaca with a .22 caliber. His intentions were to rob Ortega. Canion shot Ortega in the hand, body, and head. He left Ortega alone in his bedroom with bullet wounds. Ortega’s body wasn’t discovered...
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
Local mother opens thrift inspired by her son’s dreams before his death
VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...
WATCH: Crossroads Football Live 2022 week 9 game scores and highlights
VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 9 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 9 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores: Victoria East vs. C.C. Moody: 47-10 (FINAL) Victoria West vs. C.C. Carroll: 50-35 (4th quarter) St. Joseph vs. S.A. TMI: 49-35 (FINAL) Shiner vs. Refugio: 27-38 (FINAL)...
