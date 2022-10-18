ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids

Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
SFGate

The Best Hearing Aids Of 2022

Did you know that 1 out of every 3 adults 65 to 74 years old have hearing loss, and those numbers only increase as we age? If you’re one of the millions of Americans experiencing hearing loss, hearing aids can greatly impact day-to-day life by improving hearing and reducing many of the frustrations that come with hearing loss. The best hearing aids can improve hearing in loud social environments, amplify sounds, minimize background noise, and soothe tinnitus symptoms. With more hearing aids on the market than ever before, you might be wondering: How can I find the best device for...
Consumer Reports.org

How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
CBS News

Hearing aids available over the counter for as low as $199, without a prescription, as 2017 law takes effect

Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
CNET

New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market

We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
WTOP

What to consider when choosing over the counter hearing aids

The Biden administration announced Monday that hearing aids are now available over the counter without a prescription at pharmacies and big box stores. They’re intended for people 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss, and an expert has tips to help people make informed choices. “The first...
moneytalksnews.com

Walmart Among Retailers Now Selling OTC Hearing Aids

Walmart has announced that it is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids. The discount retail giant says it began selling “a broad assortment of high-quality hearing aids at a more affordable price” on Oct. 17. Prices range from $199 to $999 a pair. Best Buy also announced the same...
CBS DFW

Hearing aids finally available over the counter at much lower prices

Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect.Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.The over-the-counter aids are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — a market of tens of millions of people,...
Health Digest

A New Process For Acquiring A Hearing Aid Could Help Millions Of People Worldwide

While an enormous 28.8 million American adults can benefit from using hearing aids, not all do, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. Only 30% of those adults over the age of 70 who could use them actually do, while just 16% of those 69 or younger who could use them ever have. And affordability may have a lot to do with that.

